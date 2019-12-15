UPDATE: SOLD OUT! Last Call: 3on3 Tournament, Jan. 19

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT. YOU CAN JOIN THE WAITLIST BY FILLING OUT THE FORM BELOW.

Final date for signing up is Tuesday, December 17. All the details below.

THE DETAILS:

What: Winter War – The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

When: January 19, 2020, at 9:00 AM

Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre – 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2, Canada (venue website, Google Maps)

Cost: The cost per team is $175, transferable to [email protected]

HOW TO SIGN YOUR TEAM UP

Step 1: Send $175 via Email Money Transfer to [email protected] (make sure to send your email as well, and set the password as raptors). This will reserve a spot for your team, after which we’ll follow up directly with you to get jersey sizes etc.

Step 2: Fill out the form below.

RULES AND FAQS

This is a 3-on-3 indoor basketball tournament with one substitute allowed, for a maximum four people per team.

There are slots for 16 teams, and we can’t expand beyond that, so sign up quickly. This is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Four are already spoken for by teams from the Raptors’ online community.

Each team will play at least 3 games in a round-robin format (ends around 11), and a minimum of one-game in the knockout round (starts right after). Each team guaranteed to play at least four games.

Games are 3-on-3 in the half-court, and use a running clock of 15 minutes. They are refereed.

You must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the tournament.

You must have proper basketball shoes (no running shoes or sneakers are allowed).

This is a tournament for all skill-levels and if history is any indication, it’ll follow the normal distribution. There will be some really good teams, some not-so-really good teams, and some in between. Historically, nobody gets dominated in all of their games, there will be a nice mix. Most of all, though, everyone is guaranteed to have a lot of fun and meet great people.

All participants receive a Raptors Republic reversible-mesh jersey.

Questions? Email [email protected]

Once again, you can get your team in by paying $175 via Email Money Transfer to [email protected] (be sure to provide your email, and set the password as raptors), and please fill out the form below once you’ve paid.

We already have pre-registered teams from Blake, Will, Reynolds, and another friends-of-the-site team. So there are 12 spots available.