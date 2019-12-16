Morning Coffee – Mon, Dec 16

Still lots of smoke around Masai | Trade season is upon us!

Deadline directions for the Raptors await clarity as the trade window opens – The Athletic

From the Raptors’ perspective, Sunday opened up some flexibility, in terms of deals they could construct and how capable potential trade partners might be. Everyone on the roster is now eligible to be traded, with only Pascal Siakam — essentially an untouchable at this stage — coming with trade complications. (Because Siakam signed a rookie-scale extension this fall, his contract is treated with a poison pill provision, a mechanism to prevent de facto extend-and-trades. The likelihood of Siakam’s being floated in deals is so small that it’s not worth explaining the math here.) Stanley Johnson might be the most interesting name from that group, as he hasn’t cracked the rotation and has the type of small, non-minimum salary ($3.62 million) that can be helpful in making the math on deals work. Patrick McCaw ($4 million) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ($2.5 million) are in a similar tier, though they’re filling roles. The Raptors also have three small trade exceptions that expire in February, including a $2.54 million one that could prove moderately useful. (Trade exceptions cannot be combined or combined with player salaries; they can only return a player into that amount, plus $100,000. So the Raptors could take back $2.64 million without sending out matching cash, but they could not, say, combine that exception with Johnson to make a $6 million outgoing salary.) All of these factors are good to keep in mind as trade season picks up steam, but it’s very early still. My annual trade deadline primer that goes into machinations in detail won’t be out for another month still, with my annual “all your trade ideas are bad” column set to follow the week after. (Reminder: That title is in jest, and some options floated, like a Marc Gasol, can prove pretty realistic.) It’s so early that we don’t have a clear sense of who the buyers and sellers are, with a few exceptions. Twenty-five teams are within four games of a playoff spot, and there are tight groupings around the cut-off point in each conference. Two more months of information will be very helpful in expanding the sellers’ side of the market. There is also one team teetering on the edges of logically being a buyer, seller or neither. Heck, they could be both, given their asset base and short- and medium-term goals. It’s still fairly unclear which direction the Toronto Raptors might lean by the Feb. 6 trade deadline. This is a philosophical question we’ve been batting around since Kawhi Leonard left, and there are reasonable arguments in every direction.

Sources give insight on what Knicks may need to offer Raptors to land Masai Ujiri | SNY

We don’t know what, specifically, the Knicks would need offer the Raptors to land Ujiri, who is under contract through 2020-21. But we have a pretty good idea of where New York’s compensation package would have to start: one NBA team recently demanded two first-round picks when another team inquired about letting its exec out of an existing contract, per SNY sources. The transaction – which would have involved an exec generally considered a tier below Ujiri, sources said – didn’t get to the finish line. But teams talk, and a baseline of two first-round picks is where multiple SNY sources familiar with the dynamic of such negotiations expect any Knicks-Ujiri talks to start. When talking about the Knicks-Ujiri hypothetical, it’s fair to assume that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tannenbaum will want at least two firsts in a package for Ujiri. So if and when New York makes a play for Ujiri, owner James Dolan will have to ask himself if it makes sense for a Knicks team in the middle of a rebuild to surrender two first-round picks for an executive. Of course, we also don’t know definitively whether Ujiri would have interest in the Knicks. Various reports suggest he would. But it’s worth pointing out that Ujiri enjoys a ton of freedom in Toronto (which he’s earned). Those that do business with him say he has the freedom to spend significant time away from the Raptors during the season (which he’s earned). Would Ujiri have the same allowances in the early stages of his Knicks career from Dolan? If not, does that change how he views the job? If the Knicks ultimately move on from Mills, but decide that they can’t pay the price to get Ujiri from Toronto, there are a number of other top-level executives who should be on their list. They’d need someone with a proven track record and respectability – and preferably someone with a title on their resume.

Raptors remain focused on the present as NBA’s trade season begins – Sportsnet.ca

Obviously, this doesn’t mean 90 per cent of the league will be traded, and that deals will immediately start flying all over, but it is treated as the unofficial start to the NBA’s very active trade rumour season and now the countdown to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. In the Raptors’ case, no matter how infeasible things may sound, they are a team that will probably pop up in rumours because of their contender status – meaning they could be buyers at the deadline. Beyond that, though, they have as many as five players currently on their roster whose contracts are slated to expire at season’s end — one of them being Stanley Johnson, who has a player-option for next season — and two more players set to become restricted free agents. But despite this potential rush of buzz to come, the Raptors aren’t thinking much about it right now. “That doesn’t help you on your day-to-day,” said Raptors centre Marc Gasol of the beginning of trade season. “I’m 100 per cent committed to this team and this season, and everything else that I can control. It’s always fun to talk about, and it’s always cool, and it fills a lot of papers, but for us it’s about Cleveland right now, tomorrow, and that’s about it.” Gasol, of course, is a player whom the Raptors traded for last season to try to help them get over the hump. He’s one of the players on an expiring deal, but, as he said, he’s not worrying about it right now — perhaps because, despite the date, it still might actually to be too early from a player’s perspective to be thinking about trades right now. “I know it’s date that a lot of guys have on their contract that they’re now tradable,” said Nurse. “But I think it’s a little bit early to get into the trade worries and all that stuff.” With 53 days left until the deadline, it just might be too early for those in the thick of it on a daily basis. For the rest of us, however, it’s the rumour mill’s opening day. Let’s have some fun.

Listen to the Raptors HQ Podcast — That’s A Rap #63: Masai’s Staying – Raptors HQ

On This Episode: In Masai we trust. It’s a bit of a cheesy catchphrase, but nobody seems to question its validity. Whether it’s the trades he didn’t make (Hi Kyle), or the trades he did (Hi Marc), the trades he didn’t ‘win’ (Too bad, Mirotic), or the trades he couldn’t lose (Bye Bargnani), Ujiri has earned the trust of all Raptors fans. So, why is that trust in question because of a rumour from New York media? Six weeks into the job, Masai turned Andrea Bargnani’s horrible contract into cap space and a package that included a pick that would become Jakob Poeltl. We already know what happened to Poeltl. Rudy Gay was traded for a package that would later become (in subsequent trades) Lou Williams, Norm Powell, and OG Anunoby. Does Masai have any new trade ideas up his sleeves? What do you make of recent trade targets like Kevin Love, Chris Paul, and Robert Covington? Whether or not you’ve played Pokemon, Dre’s Raptors-as-Eevees segment is pure gold. That’s it. That’s the descriptive paragraph. To end off the episode, we went back to hypothetical trades. However, this time we only looked at Raptor-for-Raptor swaps! If you could trade a current Raptor for a former Raptor (in their prime), who would you choose from our starting lineup? Also, you can only replace three Raptors

The time may be here for the Raptors’ Ujiri and Webster to decide if they’re all in on this season | The Star

The expiring contracts of Gasol and Ibaka will be of interest to other teams but moving either of them opens holes, regardless of who comes back. VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are virtually untouchable. Lowry will probably be more marketable in the summer, and he’s too intrinsic to this current team to be replaced. That leaves guys like Norm Powell, whose recent strong play has opened eyes, and bit players and roster fillers like Chris Boucher, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Terence Davis II and Pat McCaw, none of whom will fetch anything significant on the market. But a package of players — Powell, a couple of the others and perhaps the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick — might be enough to fill at least one of those holes. Someone like Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari, a six-foot-10 forward and shooting guard in his 11th NBA season, would be a solid fit. Free agent Jamal Crawford, who is closing in on 40 but can play both guard positions, might have interest in Toronto because there is every reason to think this Raptors roster isn’t far off from playing for a championship. The Raptors hierarchy has always lived by the credo that it would give the roster every chance to maximize its potential; getting it some help soon is how to do that this season. The complicating factor, though, is the bonanza of free agents who will hit the market in 2021, a target summer of the Raptors for some time. There is no way Ujiri or Webster should cut into the vast cap space they are set up to have that summer, and that limits the players they might have interest in today.

Siakam not satisfied after big game against Nets | Toronto Sun

GASOL SCORING SURGE WON’T BE A TREND Gasol was spectacular against Brooklyn, conjuring up memories of his Memphis days when he was perhaps the NBA’s premier two-way centre. Gasol scored in the post, stepped out to nail three-pointers, found open teammates and was his usual dominant self defensively on the way to 17 points and 15 rebounds. Afterward, his teammates talked about how much they enjoyed seeing it and indicated it would be helpful if Gasol stayed aggressive offensively, but it doesn’t sound like that will be the case. “I don’t need (to by a focal point). I know my role,” Gasol told reporters on Sunday. “There’s some nights where I’m going to score more because the ball’s gonna find me more. There’s nights that my job is going to be different. You’ve got to always think about the team first no matter what the situation is, and always defensively first,” he said. Gasol did admit that looking for his shot could bring positive results. “I think it takes pressure off some of the guys. It gives our offence, also, another different look, obviously. Just another option that we have when it’s there,” he said. Just don’t expect Gasol to try to force the issue.

