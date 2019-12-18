Quick Reaction: Raptors 112, Pistons 99

A+ P. Siakam 35 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 10-23 FG, 6-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, 7 +/- I wrote in the preview that Griffin has been a tough matchup for him in the past, but Siakam cooked anyone that came near him tonight and did so with relative ease. Less reliance on iso ball, and away more spot-ups and run-outs, two major strengths of his game. He was also really great on the help-side in this game.

A+ O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 7-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Killed the Pistons hapless defense early on, cutting to the rim for easy buckets. This was the most dangerous he’s ever looked off of the dribble. That’s a credit to him and a shot at Griffin as well. Looked closer to a third piece offensively in this one, rather than the optimized role player he’s operated as for so long. Awesome game.

Inc M. Gasol 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Get better soon, Beer Papi.

A+ K. Lowry 39 MIN, 20 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 5-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 7-8 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 15 +/- I’ve used this word so many times to describe him, but “pace master” comes to mind. Even as the referees slowed this game to a halt at times, his creation on offense and ability to manipulate the Pistons created countless buckets in the half-court and in transition. Had his finger on the pulse of this game and was masterful running the Raptors offense. His finishing isn’t all the way back, but he’s grifty enough to earn free throws on the inside regardless. Triple-doubles are fun!

B+ N. Powell 33 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Didn’t maintain his hot shooting from games past, but very rarely forced anything and defended well. It’s really a shame that it looked like he hurt his shoulder, because he’s captured the best form of his career. Hope he’s better soon.

A+ S. Ibaka 31 MIN, 25 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 10-18 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- An absolute killer. Busted that slump with a bang. Had terrific compete levels on defense and he ate up anyone who tried to stop him on the offensive end. Looked like he did in the playoffs, coming off the bench to eat glass and score with Uber-efficiency. Since Gasol looks like he’ll miss a couple games at the least, it’s huge that Ibaka looks this good.

B- P. McCaw 27 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Best game defensively this year, to my eye. He did a good job on Rose in particular for a stretch. The shots weren’t dropping, but the ball didn’t stick in his hands. He still has to bring a lot more offensively, obviously. He’s nowhere near Gasol’s level of a playmaker or defender, so the absence of any danger when he has the ball on offense is tough to look past.

C+ R. Hollis-Jefferson 13 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Tough first half, but was much better in the second half. It’s looked like he’s had a harder time finding his spots of late, and that did continue in this one. The Raptors are playing differently, and I’m sure he’ll adjust.

B T. Davis 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- I wish that he had more of McCaw’s minutes, I really do. A little sloppy with the dribble, and wasn’t shaping up off of drives as well as usual, but he’s such a good young player. If that dunk (that didn’t get called!) goes down, it’s a 3-4 night from the floor. Just wish he had extended minutes, especially in a game like this.

Inc C. Boucher 6 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Thought he might get a longer run in this one with Gasol’s injury, but Nurse went super small instead of going bigger. Tough break.