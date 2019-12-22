Gameday : Mavericks @ Raptors, Dec. 22

There’s no question the Raptors have built their record up by taking care of teams that they’re supposed to beat, and the next of those teams is the Dallas Mavericks. Although, the Mavericks have been a confusing mix of an incredible basketball team and an inept one, both with and without the fantastic Luka Doncic. With Doncic in tow they lost 2 games to the lowly New York Knicks, but they also beat the Lakers and the Rockets. Without Doncic they’ve beaten the Bucks and the 76ers, but they’re almost certainly not a better team without him. They’re a puzzling team.

And the Raptors without Siakam, Gasol and Powell are also a bit of a question mark. They recently beat the Wizards, but did so by a less than convincing margin. Luckily, Fred VanVleet has returned from injury, and he and Lowry do a fantastic job of guiding the Raptors offense to necessary places. But, against a Mavericks team who’s defense is trending upwards will the guard duo be able to create enough offense? Only time will tell.

It is however (comma) a certainty that the Raptors will need consistent performances from the fringes of their rotation if they want to sustain success without the aforementioned trio of Gasol, Siakam, and Powell. Players like Terence Davis II, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Boucher – who, once upon a time helped steal a game from the mighty Lakers in Los Angeles – will have to capture their best form once again, and provide the Raptors with a much needed boost.

One of the largest questions remaining for the Raptors is how they’ll look to maximize their current roster. Will Nurse try to maintain the VanVleet-Lowry minutes he seems enamoured with, or will he change course to pair Lowry with the bench – a combination that has worked since it’s inception, with great success. Do the Raptors rely on the guile and IQ of Lowry to help turn the Raptors long and athletic bench players into stars in their roles? There’s certainly precedent for Lowry doing that, and most every bench player this year has had a terrific stretch, showcasing a terrific flair that fits perfectly into what the Raptors are trying to be.

So, once again, the Raptors and Mavericks both remain teams that are very much in flux, and this game will be a terrific test to see if Lowry, Ibaka, and Anunoby can be the central players in this effort to sustain a sterling record through all these injuries. They’ll try to prove that their pedigree in this league will be more meaningful in this matchup than Kristaps Porzingis’ rising star, or any of the Mavericks talented group, like Delon Wright, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell.

Wright and Hardaway Jr. have stretched their legs on offense, with varying degrees of success and they’re both players who have struggled a bit with offensive consistency in their career (Wright has always been a monster on defense, though). But Hardaway Jr. in particular is coming off a huge game against one of the league’s premiere defenses (76ers) in which he burned them down from beyond the arc. And Wright gave the Raptors fits in their earlier matchup this season.

This all goes to say that the Raptors are experiencing something new here. And how they perform in these coming games will inform our expectations. But as is, it’s really hard to tell what this team will look like, and whether or not they should be beating a Doncic-less Mavericks squad.

Game Info

Tipoff: 330pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TheFan590

Raptors Updates

Pascal Siakam (groin) is out, Marc Gasol (hamstring) is out, Norman Powell (shoulder) is out, Matt Thomas (finger) is out, Stanley Johnson (groin) is out.

PG: Kyle Lowry, Terence Davis II, Shamorie Ponds

SG: Fred VanVleet

SF: Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Oshae Brissett

PF: OG Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Dewan Hernandez

C: Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher

Mavericks Updates

Luka Doncic (ankle) is out, Delon Wright (finger) is probable.

PG: Jalen Brunson, JJ Barea

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr., Delon Wright, Seth Curry, Courtney Lee

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Justin Jackson, Ryan Broekhoff

PF: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

C: Dwight Powell, Boban Marjanovic

A matinee game! First one of the season, I think? Enjoy it.

Have a blessed day.