Quick Reaction: Mavericks 107, Raptors 110

C+ O. Anunoby 29 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/- Not his best. When the offense is stagnant he’s not the guy to solve that problem and he didn’t add much in that regard. His defense was solid as always, but there’s a reason he didn’t close this game. No need to get down on anyone, though, what a game.

C+ P. McCaw 26 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -25 +/- Terrific start to the game. Forced two turnovers, had an assist and hit a triple all in the first two minutes. Things slowed down later on in the game offensively, but I loved his minutes defending Porzingis, what a fun wrinkle to throw at the Mavericks offense, and a worthwhile one because it vexed them for some time.

C+ S. Ibaka 24 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-11 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -21 +/- He was the best big in the game in the first quarter, but he entered a funk later on, which all things considered was okay because Boucher’s performance was some form of divine intervention. He’ll bounce back against Sabonis tomorrow.

A+ K. Lowry 42 MIN, 32 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 12-23 FG, 5-13 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- A revolutionary in basketball. He was masterful in teasing some half-court offense out of some of his teammates. Not only was he an absolute heat-pump in the fourth quarter, but his sense for the moment was all-time. He made a lot of plays that will go in his career mixtape tonight. This was peak KLOE and he should be celebrated endlessly. Good lord, what a performance. A+++++++

F. VanVleet 28 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -20 +/- Tough game, and was lacking a bit of burst and explosion which makes me think he was rushed back a little bit. Had a tough time moving the Mavericks defense, and even though his relocation was often pretty good off-ball, he couldn’t capitalize as a threat in that way. He’ll bounce back vs. the Pacers.

A+ R. Hollis-Jefferson 29 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 0-0 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 19 +/- An agent of chaos. Found the dunker spot that he’s been missing out on in past games, and his defensive intensity in the comeback was sublime. You couldn’t ask for anything more.

A+ C. Boucher 24 MIN, 21 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-12 FT, 4 BLK, 1 TO, 24 +/- Lowry was the most important player, but Boucher was the second by some measure. His presence and length is what made the press possible and as his teammates scrambled around him he deterred the Mavericks from the rim. He was incredible. His energy was infectious. Found the space on offense and was transcendent defensively. Love it.

A+ T. Davis 23 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 31 +/- Should change his middle name to “scramble”. It’s hard to differentiate how the bench players were different because it was their cohesiveness in the press that made everything possible. He was an absolute cog in the defense that brought this thing back. And he canned some triples. Big time.

A M. Miller 17 MIN, 0 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 29 +/- It would have been awesome to see his triples drop in, of course. However, his defensive output was top notch today, and that willingness to grind and defend is what makes his jumper so tantalizing. There’s real 3 and D potential here, and he showcased the latter in spades tonight.