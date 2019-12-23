Quick Reaction: Raptors 115, Pacers 120

B+ O. Anunoby 43 MIN, 15 PTS, 12 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-13 FG, 1-6 3FG, 2-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- OG missed some open 3’s early, leaving something on the table in the first half, but he more than made up for it with his cagey defence and effort plays post-halftime. Standout performance on the glass for the 3rd year product out of Indiana.

B P. McCaw 20 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- McCaw hit a couple 3s, showed great anticipation on offense, getting his lanky arms and sticky little fingers getting in passing lanes, helping the Raps get out and run when they needed to most.

A S. Ibaka 42 MIN, 23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 11-21 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/- Ma Fuzzy did an awesome job generating second chance points for this team when they stuggled mightly to shoot the ball early. His sky high activity on glass on both ends, efficient finishing inside and prett stroke from 3 kept Toronto in this one till the bitter end.

A+ K. Lowry 44 MIN, 30 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 10-21 FG, 5-12 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -10 +/- Lock your doors at night. Because if you don’t, Kyle Lowry might just run up your driveway, sneak into your home, and steal your will to live. Even after their energy-draining, historic comeback a night ago, Lowry knew that his team’s decisive advantage lay in their fastbreak offense. Kyle did a great job of pushing the ball in transition and creating opportunity for himself and his teammates while having a stellar shooting night. Unfortunately just wasn’t enough to nab the victory.

B+ F. VanVleet 41 MIN, 21 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 8-18 FG, 1-8 3FG, 4-4 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/- FVV played with the calm, stoic nature that we’ve all grown accustom to watching on a nightly basis. Didn’t make a mistake all night (aside from his 7 missed 3s) and was the emotional rock the raps needed on what turned out to be a roller coaster of an evening.

A R. Hollis-Jefferson 38 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-6 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- RHJ is the human embodiment of the word hustle. In order to assign these grades, usually I’ll reference player’s statistics to validate their mark. But with Hollis-Jefferson, that’s almost unnecessary. It’s rare to see a player who impacts a basketball game so drastically with their effort. Saving the ball out of bounds, kicking out to open shooters and laying his body on the line – the man does whatever it takes to win.

B+ T. Davis 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 2-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Terrence Davis doesn’t have an extremely long leash with this team, but I’m starting to think maybe he should? While his FG efficiency leaves something to be desired, he plays with an infectious energy and zips around the hardwood in a manner which cannot be ignored when he enters the game. Some players can have a quiet 19, Terrence Davis has a loud 8.

B C. Boucher 14 MIN, 5 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- While he’s still figuring out how to control that freakishly long body of his, Boucher puts it to damn good use when he’s out on the court. He was an intimidating presence in the middle of the Raptor’s zone tonight, making it tough for the Pacers around the rim.

Inc M. Miller 4 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- 4 minutes, one missed shot. But it deserved to go in.