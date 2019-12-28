Raptors 905 Rely on Resiliency Post Showcase to Defeat Greensboro

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.– It was looking like a holiday hangover for the Raptors 905.

Taking on the Greensboro Swarm in their first game after the holiday season, the 905 were down as much as 16 points. It was a “lackluster start,” according to Raptors 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela, where the players were lacking intensity on defense and touches in the paint.

After a time-out early in the second quarter and changing the lineup, the 905 found their way. From a heightened defensive hustle to scoring on the transition and capitalizing on points in the paint, the 905 stormed back to outscore the Swarm 39 to 27 in the second quarter.

The Raptors 905 would not squander away the lead again, securing the 120-106 victory against the Swarm. Improving to 7-10 on the year, it is the resilient response that Coach Mahlalela was most impressed with, starting the second half of the season on a strong note.

“That second quarter was really tremendous,” said Mahlalela. “On defense, we did a bit more in terms of where we were on the ball, more ball pressure, which sort of got everything going a little bit. I think that’s a major part of playing team defense, is having your hands there and being in the gaps. That was the biggest shift for me, and that allowed us to score easier on offense.”

There was a point in the first quarter where the Raptors 905 was 1-for-11 from the field and did not convert any of their first five field-goal attempts. Certainly not the ideal start to afford the home fans taking in some holiday basketball.

But in the 2019/2020 G League season, hard-fought games have been the Raptors 905 blueprint. It does not matter the deficit, the 905 have shown their ability to conquer in-game adversity to come back and win.

The comeback in the second quarter, driven by a dominant defense, wasn’t a result of a switch in defensive coverage. Rather, it was the personnel on the floor playing with fervent energy on both ends of the floor. The fundamentals started clicking: boxing out for rebounds, forcing turnovers, draining threes and attacking the basket in the post.

Even with the injuries and players like Oshae Brissett and Dewan Hernandez playing for the Toronto Raptors, the 905 have still succeeded on offense. Devin Robinson has come back playing at a high level since missing five games due to a calf injury. He is the 905’s leading scorer in five of the last six games, including putting up 26 points against Greensboro on Saturday.

In addition to consistently driving to the hoop with his size, Robinson has begun to exhibit intangible qualities that showcase the leadership he brings to this team.

“Defensively he showed a lot of presence, and then I thought he brought a lot of leadership to our team,” said Mahlalela. “Talking, communicating, helping players out with where they’re supposed to go. Really really solid outing.”

Justin Anderson was also an ignitor on the court for the 905. With his double-double 25 points and 10 rebounds, Anderson is continuing his consistent scoring for his team. In addition to his flashy slam dunks, the 905 power forward is embracing his vocal role. Despite getting a technical foul in a spat with Swarm player Jalen McDaniels, Anderson will always stand up for his teammates, revving them up with his passion and energy.

“It was disrespectful they came out and punched us in the mouth early,” said Anderson. “I needed to turn up the intensity, try to get downhill and go to the rim more. My teammates did a great job on spacing and we moved way better after that. We started clicking on all cylinders and it was good to get a great performance after that.”

Saturday’s win against Greensboro snapped a two-game losing streak for the 905. It was also their first game back from the annual G League Showcase in Las Vegas, where NBA executives and scouts get to see all of these players up close.

It is moments like the G League Showcase or the 10 Day Contract window opening where the individuality of a basketball player heightens. While the sport is a team game, the G League is viewed as a stepping stone for a player to one day achieve their NBA dreams. It can be a pressure-cooker environment for certain teams and players. But not the Raptors 905.

For Mahlalela, he believes that an inclusive, embracing team culture that celebrates when players progress in their career, enables them to play at their best on the court.

“The goal is to move you on in your career and increase the value in the marketplace,” said Mahlalela. “If we can find some way to get a player there, it’s a good thing for us. We make it a positive thing and not make it sort-of a pressure-filled thing. We all encourage each other to get there.”

For Paul Watson, who is third in the G League in three-point shooting percentage (47.1%) and put up 20 points against Greensboro, the showcase provided an opportunity to show scouts how he has improved his shot. Canadian Tyler Ennis, who 13 months ago was dealing with a gruesome right tibia injury, demonstrated in Vegas his role as a facilitating guard who can shoot.

In two heartbreaking losses at the Showcase where the 905 lost by one point to Santa Cruz (110-109) and two points to Sioux Falls (108-106), the Raptors 905 showed that they are a talented team, who can play on a big stage. With the second half of the season beginning with a home win against Greensboro, expect the 905 players to continue to thrive in this Raptors culture that cultivates success.

“Having Jama and this coaching staff has allowed us to be unselfish and play the right way,” said Ennis. “When everyone plays to win and does the right things, everybody eats and improves to the next level.”