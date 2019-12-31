Quick Reaction: Cavaliers 97, Raptors 117

A R. Hollis-Jefferson 28 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- I’m still very much in favour of OG starting, but Hollis-Jefferson filled the lane well against a Cavs defense that was happy to surrender gaps. Good activity above the arc on defense as well. Nice game.

B P. McCaw 22 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Has maintained that frenetic action in his offense and has reliably been able to create shots with it. Decent tertiary playmaking and even though he’s dying on screens defensively he’s still able to pushup on ball-handlers like few others on the roster.

A+ S. Ibaka 33 MIN, 20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 11 +/- Best big in tonight’s game and did so relatively easily. Didn’t completely erase Thompson in this one, but the Cavs felt his presence every time they ventured toward the rim. Set the Raptors loose with good screens for the duration of his minutes. Finished well as the release valve.

A+ K. Lowry 36 MIN, 24 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 7-16 FG, 4-12 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 16 +/- In what is now a regularity, Lowry was able to dominate the game in all the facets we’re used to while also ratcheting up his scoring game. The 3-point shot looks all the way back, and his relocation puts fear into the heart of opponents. This push should get him into the All-Star game next to Pascal, and deservedly so.

B+ F. VanVleet 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 3-8 3FG, 1-2 FT, 4 BLK, 4 TO, 12 +/- Had a really nice stretch with the bench unit in the second quarter to help the Raptors pull away. Still seeing him force too much when he’s headed downhill. It’s clear how much he misses Pascal’s presence in the offense, as the rim looks like it’s impossible for him to get to without a heap of trouble. Still hit the right notes finding guys off pin-downs and flash cuts.

A O. Anunoby 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Great return to form and put his best foot forward to return to the starting lineup. You never worry about the defense and his offense showed up in a big way in this one. Created off the dribble, hit his spot-up attempts.

A+ T. Davis 25 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Doesn’t look the part of a rookie at all, but rather a super-sub in games like these. His size is easy to see on the defensive glass, he was hunting triples with success and finished through contact. Big time stuff.

A- C. Boucher 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Not his usual stat-stuffing excellence, but I loved his game tonight. You felt all of his minutes as his arms were a constant deterrent on defense and he disrupted so many easy defensive rebounds for the Cavs. The finishing wasn’t there, but there’s a reason the Raptors won his minutes on the floor. He dominated the paint when he was in it.

B- O. Brissett 15 MIN, 1 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- The jumper clearly isn’t there and in important games the Raptors will want the ball funnelling to other players. With that being said, his energy is infectious on defense and on the glass. Love the compete, and this was a great game for him to get minutes.

Inc S. Johnson 2 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Too short.

Inc S. Ponds 2 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Too short.

Inc M. Miller 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Too short.