Top Ten Toronto Raptors Moments of the Decade

The end of the year is here.

As the champagne is popped and New Years Resolutions are hastily made then quickly broken, 2020 marks the beginning of a new decade. An opportunity to look back on the decade that was, reflecting on what the future will behold.

For the Toronto Raptors, the 2010’s decade is one gradual crescendo. It started with a disappointing 40-44 season, with Jay Triano as the head coach. It ended with the franchise’s first NBA Championship in its sixth consecutive playoff appearance. The championship is one of the decade’s defining Canadian sports moments, capping off a ten year stretch of basketball’s meteoric growth in popularity across this country.

When creating my top ten moments for the Toronto Raptors this decade, it will certainly feel more recent. That is because the last five years of the decade saw the team transform into becoming a perennial playoff participant. Moments don’t have to just be highlight-reel shots or stellar performances. They could also be trends in the franchise or trades that were made to change the team’s fortunes.

I am sure that many reading these moments can relate to them in a variety of ways. It demonstrates the connection we have with this team, that we can still revel in the greatness of these memories well past the years of this decade.

Here are my top ten moments of the Raptors franchise in the 2010s:

#10. Kawhi Leonard Drains Clutch Three in Game 4 Against Philadelphia 76ers (2019)

You could easily do a Top Ten list of Kawhi Leonard moments with the Toronto Raptors. Even staying for just one season, his impact on this franchise is profound and will last well beyond 2019.

One of Kawhi’s defining moments came against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Raptors were down 2-1 on the road heading into Game 4, having just suffered a 116-95 loss and Joel Embiid doing the airplane.

When the Raptors needed Leonard to come through with a big performance, he delivered. His double-double 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists propelled the Raptors to a 101-96 Game 4 victory.

But with the Raptors up 91-90 late in the fourth quarter, Leonard shot a dagger three-pointer over Embiid to seal the victory. It would be the type of clutch shot that Raptors fans became accustomed to seeing from their star player throughout their championship run.

#9. Kyle Lowry Traded to Toronto (2012)

It may have been hard to predict at the time, but the Toronto Raptors landed on a gold mine when they acquired Kyle Lowry from the Houston Rockets. In return, the Rockets received Gary Forbes, who would simply become a piece in the eventual deal that would land Houston James Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lowry was on his third team with the Toronto Raptors since being drafted in 2006. His reputation of clashing with coaches and not giving full effort was well-known, but it did not deter the Raptors for taking a chance. When Masai Ujiri became the Raptors President of Basketball Operations, he had full belief that Lowry could become a perennial star in the NBA.

Now, in his eighth season with the Raptors, it has become clear that Lowry is arguably the franchise’s most integral player. He is a five-time all-star and the chief facilitator at the point guard position, who can drive the hoop or shoot the three.

Kyle. Lowry. 😤 His 20 points in the 4th QTR sparked the Raptors 30-point comeback, largest in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/w5pDzbgfYR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2019

In eight seasons with the Raptors, Lowry averages 17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.1 APG on a 57.4 true shooting percentage. He has possessed double-digit win shares in four of the seasons with Toronto and leads the franchise in three-point shots made with 1291 (and counting).

In addition to his on-court performance, it is Lowry’s intangibles that have transformed his identity as a player. His vocal leadership has ignited his teammates around him, inspiring the team to show mental fortitude in the critical moments.

Despite Bryan Colangelo’s tenure ending soon after Lowry arrived, his move to bring the point guard to the Raptors has paid huge dividends for the franchise.

#8. Demar DeRozan Puts Up Career and Franchise High 52 Points Against Milwaukee Bucks (2018)

The 2010s Toronto Raptors decade could not be complete without talking about Demar DeRozan. Along with Kyle Lowry, DeRozan’s playmaking and improved three-point shooting were central to the Raptors consistently making the playoffs this decade.

DeRozan’s most impressive game as a Raptor came on New Years Day 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game started with DeRozan recording 21 points in the first quarter, one short of a franchise record. His five three-pointers for the game were one shy of a career-high.

DeMar DeRozan erupts for a @Raptors franchise-high 52 points to kick off 2018! pic.twitter.com/1dDnYugcIJ — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

In a thrilling 131-127 overtime victory, DeRozan would etch himself into the Raptors history books, with a career and franchise-high 52 points. This franchise mark in single-game points would surpass previous records set by Vince Carter (2000) and Terrence Ross (2014).

Moreover, it demonstrated that when DeRozan was playing at a high level, he was a dominant shooter. Performances like this against the Bucks proves the impact that DeRozan had on the Raptors franchise in the 2010s.

#7. Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 to advance to franchise’s first NBA Finals (2019)

Up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Raptors were looking to close out the series on home court against the Milwaukee Bucks. But getting to the NBA Finals is never an easy task.

The Bucks came out firing, playing desperate basketball to take an early 31-18 lead. At one point, the Raptors were down by 15 and it was looking like a Game 7 on the road was becoming an inevitable reality.

Similar to Game 5, the Raptors started to find their way. Led by Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, the Raptors stormed back to dethrone the Bucks 100-94, securing the series win. Leonard would record a double-double 27 points, 17 rebounds in a masterful performance. The Raptors leading scorer would also provide stingy defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding him to 38.9 percent shooting.

No greater moment in this game than when Kawhi went airborne in transition, completing the slam dunk on Giannis en route to the Raptors advancing to their first NBA Championship.

#6. Toronto Raptors Fire Dwane Casey, Trade DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard (2018)

After failing to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row, Masai Ujiri was ready to gamble. At the time a surprising move, the Raptors would trade franchise player Demar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Additionally, Ujiri would also fire his head coach Dwane Casey, who was awarded the NBA Coach of the Year.

These moves came with criticism and doubt. Leonard had only played nine games in the 2017-18 season due to injuries, causing a precarious rift with the Spurs. When it was announced that Leonard was coming to Toronto, it was reported that he was not thrilled to come north of the border. Ujiri was taking a gamble on promoting Nick Nurse from assistant to head coach, despite his lack of NBA experience.

Throughout the entire season, there were questions about Kawhi Leonard’s “load management” strategy and whether the Raptors could get over their playoff demons to win a championship. Ujiri preached patience and Leonard described the regular season as “82 practices,” signaling to fans to wait for the playoffs.

🏀 GAME 4 FINAL SCORE 🏀 The @Raptors take a 3-1 #NBAFinals lead behind Kawhi Leonard's 36 PTS, 5 3PM in the Game 4 road W!#WeTheNorth 105#StrengthInNumbers 92 Serge Ibaka: 20 PTS, 9-12 FGM

Pascal Siakam: 19 PTS

Kyle Lowry: 10 PTS, 7 AST

Fred VanVleet: 8 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/bHvqJz5suh — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2019

With the Raptors winning their inaugural NBA Championship and Leonard averaging 30.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG and 3.9 APG in the playoffs, it cemented Ujiri’s status as one of the League’s top executives. He made the necessary moves to win a championship, regardless of public perception.

And he has a ring to validate the trade to bring in one of the NBA’s top superstars.

#5. Toronto Raptors Developing Young Talent

In addition to Masai Ujiri making trades, he has also played a significant role in developing future young talent. Known to go off the board when drafting players, Ujiri, Raptors GM Bobby Webster and the Raptors personnel have been savvy in their scouting of future players.

The creation of the Raptors G League affiliate “Raptors 905” has enabled the breeding ground for developing players. In three of their four seasons of existence, the 905 have made the playoffs, including a G League Championship in 2017. Several current Raptor players have developed their skills with the 905, most notably Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Chris Boucher.

There is no question that the Raptors have gained an advantage over other teams because of their savvy drafting and transactions. Pascal Siakam, who was drafted 27th overall, has now become a rising star in the NBA, currently leading the Raptors in scoring with 25.1 PPG. The Raptors were able to bring in Norman Powell at the 46th pick, who has provided depth to the guard position. Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis, both undrafted, have both shined with the Raptors, showing the ability to move the ball and shoot from distance. Oshae Brissett, who has seen time with the 905 this season, is getting meaningful minutes with the Raptors, showcasing his hustle and rebounding abilities.

Compared to the decade before, the 2010s have not been just defined by on-court success but the player development process to foster young talent into future stars.

#4. Toronto Raptors Beat Miami Heat in 7 Games, Advance to Conference Finals (2016)

Game 7 versus the Miami Heat in the 2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals is one of Kyle Lowry’s stand-out games as a Raptor.

The Raptors finally got the monkey off their back in a Game 7 beating the Indiana Pacers in the previous round. Now, another Game 7 was in their way against a pesky Heat team, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

Kyle Lowry (35 points) & DeMar DeRozan (28 points) lead the @Raptors past the @MiamiHEAT 116-89 in Game 7! https://t.co/BfYZcytFlu — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2016

The Raptors were leading by eight points heading into the fourth quarter. The Heat had stormed back in the third, putting up 31 points to tighten the gap. While they weren’t going away, the Raptors backcourt was ready to put the foot on the gas.

Lowry would put up 35 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds as the Raptors dominated the Heat 116-89, winning the fourth quarter by 19. Despite early series struggles, Lowry found his shooting rhythm in Game 7, willing his team to victory. Along with DeRozan’s 28 points, Lowry’s performance highlighted the tough competitor he is, serving as the catalyst to the Raptors’ first Eastern Conference Finals berth.

#3. Toronto Raptors Survive Game 3 in Double-OT Against Milwaukee Bucks (2019)

Along the Raptors championship run, there were a few marquee games that the team needed to win. Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks was one of them.

The Raptors were down 2-0 to the Bucks, after losing a heartbreaking Game 1 and getting dominated in Game 2. Game 3 at home felt like a “must-win” in order to inject some belief and hope that the Raptors could still win the series.

The @Raptors win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in a thrilling double OT finish! #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs Game 4: Tuesday (5/21), 8:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/4ryk6DNm3O — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2019

The game resembled a war of attrition. The Raptors got out to an early lead before the Bucks stormed back in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Lowry both fouled out down the stretch, as the game was headed into overtime.

It was Kawhi Leonard, in the tight moments of the game, who put the team on his back. Despite hobbling towards the end of the game, Leonard recorded 36 points, including eight in the second overtime. He set a playoff career-high 52 minutes, propelling the Raptors to a 118-112 win.

Sure, it was only Game 3. But it showed the Raptors’ championship fortitude, giving the team belief they could win it all.

#2. Kawhi Leonard’s “The Shot” (2019)

You’ve seen it countless times. In slow motion and set to different soundtracks. Even the Lego version is entertaining.

Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will live on in Toronto sports lore forever. The four bounces on the rim before the swoosh only add to the drama of this unforgettable moment. It was the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA Playoffs history, immortalizing Leonard’s legacy with the Raptors franchise.

#1. Toronto Raptors Win NBA Championship (2019)

When the Toronto Raptors franchise was founded in 1995, it was a vital moment for Canadian sports. But years of heartbreak, disappointment and losing seasons had cast doubt on whether a Canadian franchise could hoist an NBA championship.

That changed in 2019. No challenge seemed too big to overcome for the Raptors. Taking on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, a team that had won three of the last four championships, the Raptors weren’t satisfied with just being Eastern Conference champions. They were ready to capture the ultimate prize.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs were all about Kawhi Leonard. The Finals, however, showed that the Raptors were more than just Kawhi. They could win with a deep roster of tough, talented players.

Look no further than Game 1 when Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 32 points. Or Game 6 when Kyle Lowry scored his first six baskets, en route to a 26 point performance. And Fred VanVleet, who executed the “Box and One” defense on Steph Curry, scored 22 points in the Finals clinching game, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

The championship was a culmination of years of hard work and determination. It marked an explosion in popularity and passion for basketball across Canada. Evidenced by the two million people at the Raptors championship parade and the Jurassic Park viewing parties spread across the country, Canadians were brought together as one to support this team. Despite Kawhi Leonard leaving to the Los Angeles Clippers, Raptors fans will not lose faith. They know by the way this team plays every night that they epitomize the “heart of a champion.”

The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions. No one can take that away from us.