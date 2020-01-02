Quick Reaction: Raptors 76, Heat 84

A O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 12 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- After one game coming off the bench OG was returned to the starting lineup tonight. His only bucket of the first half was a buzzer beating corner 3 to end the second quarter, a shot that the team needed in the worst way. He followed it up 1.5 minutes into the game by attacking Bam off the dribble with the crossover and a nice finish at the rim. Oddly enough despite being on a shooting slump of his own as of late it was OG who was their most consistent threat on the night.

D+ P. McCaw 27 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- He’s been much better as of late but the game was just a little bit off for him tonight. Missed put-backs, passes behind shooters, failing to disrupt ball handlers, etc. If the Raptors had any semblance of health he would have had a short leash tonight, but he should not have played more than Terence Davis.

A- S. Ibaka 37 MIN, 19 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 9-21 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Went from seeming disinterested to start the game to a main cog and exploding for rebounds (taking advantage of Miami’s zone). His mid-range jumper kept Toronto in the game early despite atrocious three point shooting. Two 3-second violations (one killing some fourth quarter momentum) hurt though.

B+ K. Lowry 40 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 4-16 FG, 2-12 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Started the game guarding Jimmy Butler and had a lot of success. Jimmy made some tough shots with turnarounds, but Lowry’s strength (as always) prevented him from being posted deep despite the size and assumed strength disadvantage. Raptors avoided another awful moment as Lowry hobbled quickly to the locker room midway through the third quarter. Thankfully he returned very quickly (likely just needed his ankle re-taped after a tweak) and still took a fourth quarter charge from Jimmy Butler.

D+ F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3-16 FG, 1-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- It’s no exaggeration to say that Duncan Robinson is one of the best shooters in the world (non-Matt Thomas division of course), and it was Fred’s responsibility for much of the game to track the triggerman. Fred picked his pocket, disrupted his rhythm by getting into him, and forced him to be more of a driver rather than a floor spacer. Saying it was a rough shooting performance from Fred is not strong enough, but iit paired with an inability to penetrate against the zone which doubled the struggles.

C R. Hollis-Jefferson 29 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 5-6 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Surprisingly became a key member of breaking the zone defence in the first quarter in the most unexpected way. RHJ was used at the top of the key in the middle of the zone as a distributor. First possession led to an Ibaka dunk from the baseline, with the next creating a wide open three point attempt from Fred (missed). While he’s not an elite passer he can make the good read when the defence collapses. It was a creative way to use Rondae and minimize his weaknesses (shooting), but against a zone you need as many shooters as possible. He was far from perfect for what the Raptors needed but gave what he could. With all that said, the Raptors really need to limit times Rondae needs to dribble. Why does he so often fall down when he does that?

C- C. Boucher 13 MIN, 2 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Bam isn’t exactly a banger but he’s strong on the glass, but Boucher held his own and provided strong help defence with a couple blocks (including an impressive one on Derrick Jones in the first half and one tracking Dragic to the rim near the end of the third quarter). With the Heat still in zone during the second half it was Boucher earning second chance opportunities. Was never looked to on offence. Would have been interesting to see if his shooting could have helped, because it at least wouldn’t have hurt.

B- T. Davis 13 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Davis has begun hunting shots in ways he wasn’t consistently doing early in the season. The confidence is clearly growing, taking shots off the pull-up, catch, or even coming around a screen. Played a five minute stretch in the first half and did not return until late in the third and made a big difference in the team’s overall energy. Started the fourth with a put-back lay-up and then was a key contributor as the Raptors forced a 24 second violation.

Inc S. Johnson 6 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Opened the second quarter, as the depth issues have apparently finally given him another shot. At the time of his insertion the Raptors were shooting 1-for-11 from long distance. Adding a poor shooter on the floor was not the solution. At best Stanley feels like a theoretical defender. He can be capable in man-on-man situations but it breaks down quickly when switching (or any action) is involved. He didn’t return to the floor after his short stretch.