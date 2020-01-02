Raptors 905’s Justin Anderson to Sign 10-Day Contract with Brooklyn Nets

The Raptors 905’s Justin Anderson is expected to sign a 10-Day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

While the move is a devastating blow to the 905 as a team, head coach Jama Mahlalela has always stressed that the goal of the 905 as an organization, outside of a championship, is to develop their players, giving them the tools required to take their careers to the next level.

Anderson’s time with the 905 can best be remembered as that of a whirlwind summer romance, with teammates and fans alike enamoured by his explosiveness and passion from the moment he took the court on November 26th. In his 39 minute debut, Anderson scored 15 points, giving the 905 their second win of the season with a 113-95 win over the Windy City Bulls.

While short-lived, Anderson’s veteran presence and energy was a necessity for the 905, giving them the extra gear they so desperately needed.

Toronto’s only returning player, combo-guard Duane Notice described Anderson as the best teammate he’s ever had.

“He is a positive force that gives you advice ball-wise, but also life gems. He was always in my ear, and so selfless it’s infectious.” Notice continued.

Justin Reyes, who has recently returned to the 905 lineup added “He is a great person who came into the team and made an immediate impact. I think he’s barely scratched the surface and if he works as hard as he’s been working with the Raptors, the sky is the limit.”

“I’m so happy for him” says first-year point guard, Matt Morgan. “He is the most deserving person and I know he’s going to do great things. I’m glad he’s back where he belongs! He was my vet and he taught me a lot and I wish him nothing but the absolute best.”

It is possible that Anderson could return to the 905 if the Nets decline to sign him to a second 10-day contract, or for the remainder of the season. Given that they waived fellow small-forward David Nwaba just moments before the news of Anderson as released, it is likely that Brooklyn have their sights set on Anderson long term.

The parent-team Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, January 4th. Because 10-day contracts cannot officially be signed until January 5th, Anderson will not be able to suit up against the Raptors.

Through 13 games with the 905, Anderson averaged 21.2 points, nearly 7 rebounds, and one of the greatest in-game dunks of all time.