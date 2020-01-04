Atlanta Hawks to Sign Raptors 905’s Paul Watson Jr. to 10-Day Contract

Another one bites the dust.

Just 48 hours after Justin Anderson was reported to be signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Paul Watson Jr. is leaving the Raptors 905 to sign a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing G/F Paul Watson of G League’s Raptors 905 to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2020

Watson’s performance at the G-League Showcase in December made him a viable target for teams in need of a 3-and-D wing player. Throughout the tournament the three-year G-League veteran averaged 18.1 points and 7 rebounds while shooting nearly 50% from beyond the arc.

The story broke immediately after Watson totalled 15 points and 9 rebounds in the 905’s win over the Grand Rapids Drive.

A calf injury saw Paul sidelined for 6 games during his tenure with the 905, but Watson’s numbers stayed consistent. His speed, coupled with his slim frame give the Fresno State product the ability to defend closely and reach in without committing a foul. A Swiss army knife of sorts, Paul Watson is a player who has proven he can do it all. He can dunk, he can drive, he can shoot, he can pass, and he can defend. Is he actually Superman? That’s up to the Atlanta Hawks to decide.