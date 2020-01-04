Quick Reaction: Raptors 121, Nets 102

B+ O. Anunoby 29 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- In a tough position every night that he starts at the 4. He’s a wing, for sure. Provided great defense throughout, was a bit of a lob threat, and hit a three in one of the games biggest moments. Still waiting for his offense (shooting, really) to return to where it was earlier in the season, but he’s never a weak spot on the floor.

B P. McCaw 25 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Provided some nice offensive punch at the start of the game, but did a poor job of trailing Joe Harris defensively. Nurse found the winning formula in the bench and McCaw got left behind, which seemed to be a good decision. Wasn’t his matchup.

A S. Ibaka 28 MIN, 21 PTS, 12 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Nurse found something he liked with smaller lineups and Boucher, but Ibaka was especially important in the first half. His offense sustained the Raptors for long stretches, and made sure the deficit wasn’t much worse than 16. He’s not a natural zone buster, but he found his spots and capitalized. Most importantly, he killed the Nets on the glass. He was the best big guy on the floor, and he made that known in this one.

A K. Lowry 43 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 6-19 FG, 5-12 3FG, 9-10 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Some parts of this game were really ugly. A couple objectively dirty plays on his part, and some funky shots that came as he tried to draw fouls. With that said, he played high IQ defense and made a lot of great passes. He exploded towards the end of the game and matched Fred’s level. We saw one of his worst halves of the year, and right after that he brought one of his best. Major competitor.

A+ F. VanVleet 36 MIN, 29 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 11-19 FG, 5-8 3FG, 2-5 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- Best player for the Raptors in this one. Like most of his teammates he had a tough stretch in the first half, but his second half was masterful. He found the pacing to get to the rim, his relocation was dynamic and got him great looks, and he created shots for his teammates. Best game in awhile.

A R. Hollis-Jefferson 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 5-13 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 21 +/- The most tenacious player on the floor tonight, sans Lowry. Really brought it defensively, and created havoc for the Nets on the simplest of plays. A huge chunk of steals, a nose for the rim, and a super sub in this one.

B+ C. Boucher 20 MIN, 7 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- His limbs were a massive disruptor for the Nets, and that was what the Raptors needed most from him. Too much zone dictated that he couldn’t kill the Nets on the dive, but he found his spots, tried to always fill the lane properly and stretched out on defense.

B T. Davis 16 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 11 +/- Tale of two halves. Had one of his worst halves in some time in the first. And in the second half we saw him hunt some looks for himself and show grit and composure that almost never belongs to a rookie.

A+ O. Brissett 9 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Awesome stuff. Finally got to reclaim his minutes from Johnson in the second half (that he shouldn’t have lost). Hit his free throws, defended with tenacity, and dunked with his head almost at the rim. (Grade is on a curve for our Canadian boy.)

D S. Johnson 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- It’s just tough to see a guy struggle this much. Had quite a few good defensive possessions, but he’s beyond lost on offense. It’s bad.