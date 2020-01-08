Quick Reaction: Raptors 112, Hornets 110

A+ O. Anunoby 36 MIN, 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-13 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 13 +/- Best game in some time. Had great stretches defensively on both Monk and Graham. Got vertical and was the Raptors primary weapon on the fast break, not to mention he was banging in triples like it was the first 10 games of the year. Really seemed to bring his whole game tonight, while stretching his legs in some areas, too.

A P. McCaw 43 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Great poise in the middle of the Hornets defense. Was able to identify cutters/relocation and make good passes, but also found the space for his own offense. His dribbles often had purpose, and that changes the complexion of his offensive game.

A+ S. Ibaka 39 MIN, 23 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 10-19 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-5 FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, 15 +/- Was a significant step up from Boucher in this one, and continues to be the best big on the floor in a majority of his games. HIs defense was uber-important to what the Raptors were able to do down the stretch. Bit of a goof-up at the end, but he iced the win and was one of the most important players on the floor.

A- K. Lowry 43 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 4-13 FG, 2-6 3FG, 5-8 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- Was happy to jumpstart transition and provide spacing. Knew when to knife inside the Hornets defense and force the issue. Didn’t press too much, wasn’t very efficient, and rotated like hell defensively. Looked like he got the winning bucket and that late triple, which was great but the game continued on. A nice “floor” for Lowry, as he’s been run ragged for a long stretch.

A+ T. Davis 37 MIN, 23 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/- Nearly flawless game, for his role. Hit his spot-up opportunities, dove to the rim with conviction, and got after it defensively on the glass. The two triples in overtime were poetic, the game ended as it begun. There were no holes and the Raptors rode that terrific form early on, and then in overtime.

C- R. Hollis-Jefferson 22 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- Really tough game as his presence seemed to tank the offense with regularity. Charlotte played off of him and made the Raptors pay. We saw a lot of dribbling from him that went nowhere. Just not his game.

C+ M. Thomas 14 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Gotta hit some more of those spot-ups. That’s how it works for him, no matter what else he does he’s gotta hit his shots. A couple nice defensive possessions, a couple saved possessions via offensive boards, but not his best.

C C. Boucher 14 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Tough game for him as Zeller bullied him inside throughout. Rough awareness as a passer in this one, but he’ll be better next game.

C- O. Brissett 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- The offensive funk is tough to look past. Springy on defense, of course, but the Raptors need more at this current junction.

D- S. Johnson 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Wasn’t able to build on the game vs. the Blazers. Has no place in an NBA rotation if he’s playing like this.