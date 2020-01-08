G-League

Raptors 905 Add Two New Players to Roster

The Raptors 905 have added E.C. Matthews and Michael Bethea Jr. to their roster after losing Justin Anderson and Paul Watson Jr. to 10-Day contracts last week.

Matthews, a 24 year-old shooting guard from Detroit, last played for the Erie BayHawks. He was selected 16th in the 2019 NBA G League Draft, but was waived by Erie on January 2nd, 2020 after appearing in 15 games.

In just over 12 minutes, the former Rhode Island Ram averaged nearly 4 points per game.

Bethea hails from Fremont, California and has spent the past two seasons in the G League after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. In his rookie G League season with the Reno Bighorns (now Stockton Kings), the 6’6 guard would average 5 points in 12 minutes. After joining the Grand Rapids Drive in the 2018-2019 season, the new father’s minutes would double, as would his scoring; averaging almost 11 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Both Matthews and Bethea will join the Raptors 905 on their upcoming 5 game road trip, beginning Friday, January 10th in Oklahoma City.

