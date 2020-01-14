Toronto Raptors Earn First NBA Team of the Year Award

The Toronto Raptors won the inaugural NBA Team of the Year Award.

The Raptors franchise was acknowledged for their achievements in Ticketing, Partnerships, Marketing, Digital Media, Business and Innovation.

This announcement is a part of the NBA’s annual Team Sales and Marketing Awards. Each of the 30 NBA franchises submits a nomination for a particular category, honouring accomplishments across business and innovation.

“This year’s winners have not only achieved outstanding excellence but have raised the NBA’s standards as the league strengthens its pursuit of innovation, inclusion and leadership,” said Amy Brooks, NBA President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer in a press release.

During the franchise’s first NBA Championship run, the Raptors were sixth in the league in attendance (98.0%), ranking near the top of the league in ticket sales and renewals. The team is a model for its savvy partnerships, most notably with Drake’s OVO brand. Through the Maple Leaf and Sports Entertainment’s digital labs, the Raptors harnessed growth in their social media channels and mobile apps.

The NBA also handed out awards to 22 teams for team business performance. The Raptors earned an NBA-high six of these honours, with the Los Angeles Clippers coming in second with five.