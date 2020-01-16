Paul Watson Jr. Returns to the Raptors 905, This Time On a 2-Way Contract

The Toronto Raptors have announced that they have signed Paul Watson Jr. to a 2-way contract. The roster spot was originally filled by Shamorie Ponds, who Toronto had waived earlier in the day to make room for the returning Watson.

Watson had signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on January 4th, after playing 13 games for the Raptors 905. Throughout 2 games with Atlanta, Paul accumulated 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal.

The Raptors have had their eyes on the shooting guard for some time, signing him to the Summer League team in 2018. The development he has shown throughout his time with the 905 was more than likely long audition for a 2-way spot.

Watson’s return will not mean anything for E.C. Matthews or Michael Bethea Jr., who the Raptors 905 had signed during his absence. Because Watson is technically filling Shamorie Ponds’ spot on the roster, neither Matthews nor Bethea will need to be cut. However, if Ponds were to seek a return to the G-League, the Raptors 905 would be in possession of his rights, though his plan going forward has not yet been made public.