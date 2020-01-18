Quick Reaction: Raptors 122, Timberwolves 112

All hand hoy! We’ve got a win to celebrate! The Old Salt, Lowry guides us yet again.
|TOR Raptors
|122
|Final
|112
|MIN Timberwolves
A-
|P. Siakam24 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 6-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 4 TO, 8 +/-
Still working his way back into game shape, but he was awesome tonight. He covered a ludicrous amount of ground defensively, and was generally incredible on that end. Offensively, when he was given the opportunity he bullied the Wolves in single coverage. He’s not all the way back, but well on his way.
B-
|O. Anunoby24 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/-
A little underwhelming after last night’s game, but with Lowry playing the role of heat-pump, the Raptors secondary scorers were less serviced in this one, and Anunoby counts as that. Didn’t help that he didn’t hit his open looks, but hey, that’s how it shakes out sometimes. No let downs defensively, which is just as well.
A-
|M. Gasol20 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/-
I’m just happy we get to see split-action with him in the lineup. He bodied KAT on offense and defense early. His presence opens up so much for the Raptors offensively, and really allows both VanVleet and Lowry to run circles around the Wolves defense off ball. A terrific back-stop on defense, of course. And again, he really limited KAT. Fantastic stuff.
A+
|K. Lowry28 MIN, 28 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 10-17 FG, 5-8 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/-
Big time KLOE energy. Was an absolute terror in transition, and killed the Wolves with his off-ball movement. This was one of his sharpest games this season as a scorer and it didn’t look laborious in the slightest. Read the game beautifully, shot into the gaps he saw, and took (and made) his open jumpers. He was also a hound defensively.
A+
|F. VanVleet29 MIN, 29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5 STL, 11-16 FG, 7-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 20 +/-
Remarkably sharp. Same as Lowry, in that he killed the Wolves with his rapid relocation. He was fantastic working as the pop in the Raptors split-action looks, took great steps toward the rim, and took care of the ball. Awesome game.
A
|N. Powell25 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/-
What’s left to say? He’s picking apart bench units, and when he joins the starters he’s a killer on the weak-side. Underrated downhill playmaking, used his steps well to get to the rim, and mixed speeds. He didn’t need to rain fire from downtown to stay relevant in this rotation. He’s flashing the full package. Exciting stuff.
B
|R. Hollis-Jefferson24 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/-
There’s inherent limitations with his lack of a jumper, and we’re seeing that a little more now that it’s juxtaposed with Powell, Gasol etc. as secondary options. However, he got after it on the glass, passed well out of pressure, and rotated like hell on defense.
B+
|S. Ibaka24 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/-
Not his usual Uber-efficient shooting game, but he beat Dieng in their matchup as one of the league’s most underrated post threats off the bench. We can talk about Harrell in LA, and that’s fine, but Ibaka on his game and off the bench is right there with him.
C+
|P. McCaw22 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/-
Looked sharp in the Raptors zone defense, moved the ball on offense. He’s seeing a lot less of the ball now, so this is a transition period for him. He’s gonna have to make his mark as a defender, and he did that tonight.
C
|T. Davis11 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/-
Super quiet game. Wasn’t his matchup as the Raptors obviously felt like they had enough creation on the floor and wanted guys who are more likely to stay at home defensively. It’ll come back around.
Inc
|C. Boucher3 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|M. Thomas3 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/-
Garbage time.
A+
|Nick Nurse
Threw a lot of different stuff at the Wolves, as he is wont to do, and he really found something good towards the end. I love the different looks the Raptors can provide on offense and defense, and he’s the director of the motion there. No player over 30 minutes, a win. Good stuff.
Things We Saw
- The Wolves broadcast was absolutely one of the best I’ve listened to this year. I know Ian Eagle is considered the best when it comes to knowledge on the opposing team, but these guys knocked it out of the park. No ref talk, knew the Raptors game, and appreciated the hell out of the good basketball that was played. Awesome stuff.
- Culver’s career high in 3’s, Wiggins season high in assists in the first half (finished with a career high). Great indicator of how unique the Raptors D is, as they make teams shift into new territory to beat them. It’s unconventional, and has it’s lows, but the highs are pretty high. Playoffs will be interesting.
- The variation in how the Raptors score is really something else. Split-Action, DHO, PNR, Horns, Isolation, Post-up. It’s all in the bag, and it should mean that they become extremely difficult in a 7-game series.
- Covington is one of those guys who Ujiri is probably looking at. He played really well tonight. Keep an eye out for that.