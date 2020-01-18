Quick Reaction: Raptors 122, Timberwolves 112

A- P. Siakam 24 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 6-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 4 TO, 8 +/- Still working his way back into game shape, but he was awesome tonight. He covered a ludicrous amount of ground defensively, and was generally incredible on that end. Offensively, when he was given the opportunity he bullied the Wolves in single coverage. He’s not all the way back, but well on his way.

B- O. Anunoby 24 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- A little underwhelming after last night’s game, but with Lowry playing the role of heat-pump, the Raptors secondary scorers were less serviced in this one, and Anunoby counts as that. Didn’t help that he didn’t hit his open looks, but hey, that’s how it shakes out sometimes. No let downs defensively, which is just as well.

A- M. Gasol 20 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- I’m just happy we get to see split-action with him in the lineup. He bodied KAT on offense and defense early. His presence opens up so much for the Raptors offensively, and really allows both VanVleet and Lowry to run circles around the Wolves defense off ball. A terrific back-stop on defense, of course. And again, he really limited KAT. Fantastic stuff.

A+ K. Lowry 28 MIN, 28 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 10-17 FG, 5-8 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Big time KLOE energy. Was an absolute terror in transition, and killed the Wolves with his off-ball movement. This was one of his sharpest games this season as a scorer and it didn’t look laborious in the slightest. Read the game beautifully, shot into the gaps he saw, and took (and made) his open jumpers. He was also a hound defensively.

A+ F. VanVleet 29 MIN, 29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5 STL, 11-16 FG, 7-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 20 +/- Remarkably sharp. Same as Lowry, in that he killed the Wolves with his rapid relocation. He was fantastic working as the pop in the Raptors split-action looks, took great steps toward the rim, and took care of the ball. Awesome game.

A N. Powell 25 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- What’s left to say? He’s picking apart bench units, and when he joins the starters he’s a killer on the weak-side. Underrated downhill playmaking, used his steps well to get to the rim, and mixed speeds. He didn’t need to rain fire from downtown to stay relevant in this rotation. He’s flashing the full package. Exciting stuff.

B R. Hollis-Jefferson 24 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- There’s inherent limitations with his lack of a jumper, and we’re seeing that a little more now that it’s juxtaposed with Powell, Gasol etc. as secondary options. However, he got after it on the glass, passed well out of pressure, and rotated like hell on defense.

B+ S. Ibaka 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/- Not his usual Uber-efficient shooting game, but he beat Dieng in their matchup as one of the league’s most underrated post threats off the bench. We can talk about Harrell in LA, and that’s fine, but Ibaka on his game and off the bench is right there with him.

C+ P. McCaw 22 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Looked sharp in the Raptors zone defense, moved the ball on offense. He’s seeing a lot less of the ball now, so this is a transition period for him. He’s gonna have to make his mark as a defender, and he did that tonight.

C T. Davis 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Super quiet game. Wasn’t his matchup as the Raptors obviously felt like they had enough creation on the floor and wanted guys who are more likely to stay at home defensively. It’ll come back around.

Inc C. Boucher 3 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbage time.

Inc M. Thomas 3 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Garbage time.