Marc Gasol holds the fort for Raptors until his teammates put the game away

In 1759, trying to capture an enemy Quebec City, general James Wolfe first tried to besiege the walled town. He issued an infamous manifesto, threatening to burn the city and its fields if he wasn’t able to capture the city. The threats failed, and the militia defending the town swelled with supporters. Wolfe then tried to invade the city by breaking in to the north, at Beaumont, but the fortified Quebec defenses held in the face of extensive bombardment. Finally, Wolfe decided on a wildly ambitious plan. He led his troops, including some cannons, across a river, where they scaled a cliff, and if the stories are to be believed, tricked the guards by speaking French. They were then able to turn their cannon on the city from above. Faced with the possibility of cannon fire reaching anywhere inside the city itself, the defenders were forced to fight Wolfe in outright battle, on the Plains of Abraham, which the English won. The point for Wolfe, as for the Toronto Raptors in their 107-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, is that it’s good to have a back-up plan or two.

The Toronto Raptors couldn’t break through the Sixers’ defenses to start the game. Pascal Siakam was slow and bizarrely passive in transition, and in the half-court he was unable to overcome Ben Simmons’s sterling defense. OG Anunoby gave nothing. Fred VanVleet chipped in where he could, but his penetrations created few advantages, as the Sixers knew they could contest his rim attempts without helping too far off shooters. Kyle Lowry contributed some points, particularly at the free throw line, where he continually found himself as he flung his body into the paint. But he wasn’t able to get his teammates going, as he often does, in the pick-and-roll.

It seemed the Raptors were stymied, unable to siege their way through Philadelphia’s fortress. Until the Raptors turned to Marc Gasol.

Gasol may seem like a strange choice for an offensive fulcrum. He was once an All-Star, capable of dropping 20 points on any given night, but those days perhaps seemed behind him. In 2019-20, he’s shooting a career-low 41.7 percent on two-point shots on a career-low 3.1 two-point attempts per night. He is still an important offensive contributor because of his screen-setting, passing, and spot-up shooting, but turning to him to control an entire offense, in the year 2020, seems about last likely as dragging a cannon up a mountain.

As the trick worked for Wolfe, so too did turning to Gasol work for the Raptors. He scored in the post, hitting a turnaround jumper that once was automatic from him. He hit triples with absolutely no hesitation on the release. When the Sixers double-teamed him, Gasol dished to backdoor cutters for uncontested dunks and layups. For much of the game, Gasol was Toronto’s only source of offense. He kept the Raptors alive until his teammates were ready to join him in the field of battle.

Nick Nurse theorized that Gasol’s month-long absence due to a hamstring strain forced him to take some much-needed rest. His post-ups, and his jumper, were revitalized along with the springiness of his legs.

“I think the rest helped him,” said Nurse after the game. “There was just a little spring missing there on all those turnarounds. Two years ago, we go to Memphis, that thing was on autopilot, he would shoot that turnaround, and every time it would go in. He couldn’t buy one [earlier this year]. There was just a little bit of lift missing there. Mileage, probably. Got fresh, and it’s great. This is way more, that was a low-minute game for him tonight, but it was way more the way I envisioned [our usage of] him [before the season]. Let’s mix in five post-ups, or eight post-ups, a night for him.”

Lowry demurred, saying instead that Gasol’s return as a dynamic scorer resulted from a mental shift.

“We’ve been on him a little bit. I think he’s been on himself to make sure he’s looking for his own shot,” said Lowry. When asked where Gasol should shoot from, the post or from behind the arc, Lowry was adamant in his simplicity. “Wherever. Wherever he’s at. We want Marc to put the ball in the hole.”

Gasol did put the ball in the hole from wherever, finishing seven-of-seven from the field. He finished with 17 points and three assists.

Gasol held the fort while the Raptors regrouped. Eventually, they made a run, not Gasol alone, but together. In fact, Gasol was off the floor as the Raptors made the most impactful push of the game. To end the third quarter and begin the fourth, it was Fred VanVleet alongside an always-ferocious foursome of bench performers: Terence Davis, Norman Powell, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Serge Ibaka. Powell scored well in transition, proving that his method of simply being faster than anyone else on the floor remains fairly successful. VanVleet hit a pull-up triple when his defender ducked under a screen, and he hit another when Hollis-Jefferson found him while falling down during a post-up.

Toronto’s defense finally found its footing as Davis and Hollis-Jefferson took turns stone-walling Philly isolations. The crowning play for the lineup was when Ibaka stole the ball on the perimeter, dished quickly to Hollis-Jefferson, and got the ball back to finish a two-handed dunk and the foul.

Later, VanVleet caught fire again to end the fourth quarter. He finished shooting six-of-seven from deep, continuing to prove that his ability to move without the ball and relocate for jumpers gives Toronto that upper echelon offensive firepower that can burn opponents to the ground. He led the Raptors in scoring, with 22, adding eight assists. VanVleet can score in a hurry, and even as his offensive output seemed lacking in the first half, he finished with a pretty tidy game.

But the Raptors wouldn’t have even been in a position to storm the barricades if Gasol hadn’t kept the Raptors afloat across the river and up the mountain. Gasol was necessary. He didn’t close the game, as the energized and defensive-minded Ibaka won those honours. Gasol didn’t lead the Raptors in scoring, rebounding, or assists. He was still, for the majority of the game, Toronto’s most important player.

As an aside, it was bizarre how stiff Siakam appeared at times. He was unable to finish in the lane, fading away from contact, and dribbling defensively rather than attacking his defenders. His spins were futile. His jumper was wayward, as he finished one-of-eight from deep. Siakam’s ability to return to the superhero scorer that he was early in the season will be critical to Toronto’s long-term viability as a repeat champion. Of course, despite an off game, Siakam still finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists. He found ways to contribute, as his passing in particular was sharp. He helped the team, even if he wasn’t a shining star. But for one night at least, Toronto didn’t need Siakam to be the hero.

The Sixers, to their credit, forced the Raptors away from their most consistent sources of offense and into contingency plans. For much of the game, Toronto struggled to find an effective battle plan. Their cannons blasted away ineffectively against the solid walls of Quebec; their drives were harmless. But then they decided to turn to a strategy that seemed fantastical: to sail a river and climb a mountain, to turn to a post scorer who, earlier in the year, seemed to have forgotten how to score in the post. Well, Gasol hasn’t forgotten anything, and the plan paid off. The result was just another ho-hum win for a Raptors team that always seems to have a trick up its sleeve.