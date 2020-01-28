Quick Reaction: Hawks 114, Raptors 130

|ATL Hawks
|114
|Final
Box Score
|130
|TOR Raptors
|
A
|P. Siakam27 MIN, 24 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 8-20 FG, 2-8 3FG, 6-10 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
It’s still somewhat a work in progress for Pascal, and he doesn’t quite look the same player he was at the beginning of the season yet, but tonight was more progress again towards him being that guy again, showing the aggressiveness that he needs to dominate the game, and looking more and more comfortable.
|
A
|O. Anunoby27 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/-
His defense tonight was awesome. Three blocks on three-point attempts in the first quarter, and he was everywhere impacting the game at that end of the floor. Also showcased some more ballhandling offensively at times, as he continues to expand his game. Left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
|
A
|M. Gasol16 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/-
Had a statue of liberty dunk, and looked on his way to a nice game, before leaving with a strained hamstring again. Was the same hamstring that kept him out 12 games previously, so hopefully it isn’t serious, because he’s been really important to the team lately.
|
A+
|K. Lowry33 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 32 +/-
A record setting night for the team’s leader, who became the Raptors’ All-Time leader in assists in the fourth quarter, passing Jose Calderon. He was his usually masterful self in this game, bringing the things the Raptors needed, and +32 in 33 minutes tells a story in itself.
|
A
|F. VanVleet29 MIN, 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/-
A very nice Fred game tonight, he played excellent defense on Trae, had a solid offensive game and shot the ball well.
|
A+
|S. Ibaka27 MIN, 24 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 9-14 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/-
Huge game from Serge. Depending on how serious Marc’s injury is, he might have to play a lot more minutes for a little bit again, and he’ll need to perform like he did tonight, when he gave the Raptors a big presence in the paint and on the boards.
|
B
|N. Powell24 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 2-9 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/-
Had his first off shooting night in a while, but the team didn’t need it in this one. There was reporting during the game that he might look at changing his number away from 24, to honor Kobe.
|
A+
|T. Davis23 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Another really good game from the rookie, who continues to grow his game. He plays like a savvy veteran and brought a lot to the table tonight in all facets of the game.
|
B+
|C. Boucher13 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Boucher got some playing time due to Gasol being out, and picked up where he left off when the team last needed him due to injury, with some very solid basketball tonight.
|
B+
|M. Thomas12 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/-
Thomas saw some real minutes in this one, and his presence on the floor opens up space for other guys. Hit a three, had a couple of assists and a nice contested rebound that stood out for me.
|
Inc
|S. Johnson5 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/-
Didn’t play enough to really comment.
|
Inc
|M. Miller2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Didn’t play enough to really comment.
|
Inc
|O. Brissett2 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/-
Didn’t play enough to really comment.
|
A+
|Nick Nurse
The Raptors controlled the game throughout, the minutes didn’t get too high for anyone, and everyone contributed. Another really nice performance from the Raptors, and credit to Nurse, who seems to have them rounding into form as they’ve got healthy.
Things We Saw
- Vince Carter shared a nice moment with Pascal Siakam in the first quarter as Siakam checked out and Vince checked in, as Carter congratulated Siakam on being an All-Star starter. Was a nice night for Carter all around, who played well and the Raptors fans responded well to him, a welcome change from some of his other visits to Toronto since being traded away.
- With Boston ahead of Miami as of this writing, the Raptors might be in sole possession of 2nd place in the East by the end of the night, which would be an incredible testament to the players and coaching this season and their resiliency through all of the injuries.
- 8 wins in a row, with only two games against Indiana for games against teams over .500 between now and the All-Star break, the Raptors have a real chance to build some momentum right now and establish themselves in the Eastern Conference seeding.