Quick Reaction: Hawks 114, Raptors 130

A P. Siakam 27 MIN, 24 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 8-20 FG, 2-8 3FG, 6-10 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- It’s still somewhat a work in progress for Pascal, and he doesn’t quite look the same player he was at the beginning of the season yet, but tonight was more progress again towards him being that guy again, showing the aggressiveness that he needs to dominate the game, and looking more and more comfortable.

A O. Anunoby 27 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- His defense tonight was awesome. Three blocks on three-point attempts in the first quarter, and he was everywhere impacting the game at that end of the floor. Also showcased some more ballhandling offensively at times, as he continues to expand his game. Left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

A M. Gasol 16 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Had a statue of liberty dunk, and looked on his way to a nice game, before leaving with a strained hamstring again. Was the same hamstring that kept him out 12 games previously, so hopefully it isn’t serious, because he’s been really important to the team lately.

A+ K. Lowry 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 32 +/- A record setting night for the team’s leader, who became the Raptors’ All-Time leader in assists in the fourth quarter, passing Jose Calderon. He was his usually masterful self in this game, bringing the things the Raptors needed, and +32 in 33 minutes tells a story in itself.

A F. VanVleet 29 MIN, 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- A very nice Fred game tonight, he played excellent defense on Trae, had a solid offensive game and shot the ball well.

A+ S. Ibaka 27 MIN, 24 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 9-14 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- Huge game from Serge. Depending on how serious Marc’s injury is, he might have to play a lot more minutes for a little bit again, and he’ll need to perform like he did tonight, when he gave the Raptors a big presence in the paint and on the boards.

B N. Powell 24 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 2-9 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Had his first off shooting night in a while, but the team didn’t need it in this one. There was reporting during the game that he might look at changing his number away from 24, to honor Kobe.

A+ T. Davis 23 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Another really good game from the rookie, who continues to grow his game. He plays like a savvy veteran and brought a lot to the table tonight in all facets of the game.

B+ C. Boucher 13 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Boucher got some playing time due to Gasol being out, and picked up where he left off when the team last needed him due to injury, with some very solid basketball tonight.

B+ M. Thomas 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Thomas saw some real minutes in this one, and his presence on the floor opens up space for other guys. Hit a three, had a couple of assists and a nice contested rebound that stood out for me.

Inc S. Johnson 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Didn’t play enough to really comment.

Inc M. Miller 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Didn’t play enough to really comment.

Inc O. Brissett 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Didn’t play enough to really comment.