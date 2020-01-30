Toronto Raptors Point Guard Kyle Lowry Makes Sixth All-Star Game

Kyle Lowry is once again an All-Star.

The Toronto Raptors point guard secured his spot as an All-Star reserve for Team Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is the sixth time that Lowry has been an All-Star in his career, after not making it for his first eight seasons.

After helping his team win the franchise’s inaugural NBA Championship last year, Lowry has not shown signs of slowing down. Despite missing 11 games due to injury this season, the 33 year old is averaging 19.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG and 7.4 APG.

Lowry continues to be the signature distributor and orchestrator of the Raptors pick and roll offense. But he also is the chief motivator on the team, inspiring his teammates to play with energy and intensity.

Lowry is joined by Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and Domas Sabonis as the Eastern Conference reserves.

In addition to making his sixth All-Star Game, Lowry made Toronto Raptors history this week. Against the Atlanta Hawks last Tuesday, the Philadelphia native became the Raptors franchise leader in assists with 3,771, passing Jose Calderon.

With Kyle Lowry on the Eastern Conference All-Star Team, the Raptors will have two players represented in Chicago. Pascal Siakam is the other Raptor, who qualified for his first All-Star Game as a starter.