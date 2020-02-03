Raptors 905 Defeat First Place Wisconsin Herd

Raptors 905 vs Wisconsin Herd

Final Score | Raptors 905 110, Wisconsin Herd 103 | Box Score

Two Ways: Paul Watson Jr. (905), Oshae Brissett (905), Cameron Reynolds (Herd)

Inactive: Frank Mason III (Herd), A.J. Hess (Herd), Duane Notice (905), Justin Reyes (905)

What was supposed to be a marquee afternoon match-up ended up being a showcase of 905 developmental abilities from beginning to end. The number one seeded Wisconsin Herd were expected to topple the 11th place Raptors 905, as they lead the league in rebounds, three-pointers made, and total points. Jaylen Adams had yet to play against the 905, and was expected to be a big problem offensively, as was two-way forward, Cameron Reynolds. Adams was able to score 32 points, but when guarded by Tyler Ennis, he was exposed. Adams committed 8 of the Herd’s 20 turnovers, more than any other player on his team. Reynolds was held to 13 points, shooting just 6 of 17 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3. The Raptors 905 had an answer for everything the Herd through out, and they made it clear out of the gate.

The Good:

Vision: A few weeks with an injury free team and a set roster was all it took to get the 905 into formation. Whether it was Devin Robinson embracing his role as a screen-setter, or the chemistry between the two-way players, the Raptors 905 have perfected the art of knowing where to be and when to be there. Henry Ellenson began his 905 career as a high scorer, and while his numbers have dropped, his usage and court vision have not. Only minutes into the first quarter, Ellenson found Paul Watson Jr. hiding on the baseline, and fed him a quick pass for a slam. On the receiving end of a Tyler Ennis pass, Henry waited patiently under the basket and dropped it in. Henry Ellenson finished with 21 points and 3 assists, but is a prime example of stats not telling the whole story.

Confidence: With all of the hype surrounding Jaylen Adams, it was almost forgotten that Tyler Ennis is a real NBA talent. Anything Adams did, Ennis could do better, and he made sure to let Adams know. Ennis forced Adams out of bounds on back to back possessions. He had Adams foul him in the act of shooting in the first quarter, and entered the second quarter grabbing the ball from Adams and giving it to Oshae Brissett on the drive. On a jump ball, Ennis effortlessly destroyed Adams, leading to a made Devin Robinson floater. He was aggressive, he was fearless, and he was unstoppable.

Yoinks: The 905 had 5 steals this game, 4 of which came from Tyler Ennis. His ability to read his opponent is unparalleled.

The Bad:

Rebounding: Had the Raptors 905 attempted more than a dozen offensive rebounds, this game would have been a blowout. Trusting that your teammate will make a shot from the field is a good thing, but someone has to be waiting in the event that they miss.

