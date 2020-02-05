Call for Mailbag Questions

If you haven’t heard the word, the Raptors Republic Mailbag is back! It will, perhaps briefly, perhaps permanently depending on results, be absorbed within the gravity of the BBR, under the title of the Black Box Rapport. A title like that is too good to pass up. But the mailbag will work the same as it always has.

Samson Folk and I will take questions from the comment section here, as well as from Twitter, and we’ll give the most informed and spiciest answers possible in our upcoming mailbag. Comment away, ask away. We look forward to hearing from you.