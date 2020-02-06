Trade Deadline Open Thread: New York hires not Ujiri

10:40 am: Per Woj and Shams both, the Knicks have hired Leon Rose of CAA to take over direction of basketball operations. His client list is extremely impressive. This also means — good news Raptors fans! — that the Masai Ujiri to New York rumours should be buried for at least another 10 minutes. Enjoy those 10 minutes.

10:28 am: Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo, the word is that Andre Drummond is unlikely to be traded. With Capela already on the move, it’s possible that the market for centers is satiated? Or the Pistons aren’t being offered what they perceive to be fair value. Either way, Drummond would have been a domino that could have started the wheels back in motion. We remain stuck in neutral for the moment.

9:51 am: The latest word is that a Raptors’ trade is unlikely:

Latest I’m hearing is the Raptors remain unlikely to make moves between now and 3 pm. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 6, 2020

Could there still be any trades, or are all the cards already shuffled?

9:33 am: Last year, around this time, the quiet was unbearable to me. I wrote this then:

“Still nothing. I feel like this is starting to read like the diary entries of a mad man: “We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming…” On another note, I’m pretty ready to report anything. Fake Woj and Shams, where you aaaat!?”

I feel much the same way now. Come on now, where’s the spice? Let’s heat this deadline up.

8:52 am: Just wanted to check back in. This is still going on. There’s some rumbling out of Miami. The Heat appeared to have traded Justise Winslow to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, but the deal hasn’t been confirmed yet. The Heat want to also add Danilo Gallinari from the Thunder, which is frightening, because he’s a fantastic player, and this would be the first major domino in a possible arms race in the East. No deal has been confirmed, but Woj reports that the delay is in Miami trying to negotiate a contract extension for Gallinari.

8:00 am: Hello and welcome to trade deadline day. It’s going to be a long ride to 3 pm, so buckle up, strap in, and join me. I’ll be here, gobbling coffee and refreshing Twitter all day so that you don’t have to. There have already been some trades made, so we’ll see if there’s too much more today. Without Robert Covington, Clint Capela, and others on the market, it’s possible things are quiet. On the other hand, surprises can and usually do arise. Feel free to suggest some trades yourselves. Have a good morning, and I’ll be with you soon.

