Quick Reaction: Raptors 115, Pacers 106

B+ P. Siakam 35 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-20 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 7 +/- Deserves a lot of credit for buoying the Raptors early offense with Lowry, but I think he went on an 0-11 streak after RHJ smacked him in the eye. Friendly fire. He did a great job tracking down the back end of the Raptors defense and as always presented himself as a premium shot-contester.

A+ O. Anunoby 28 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 5 STL, 5-8 FG, 3-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- The 3rd quarter explosion was extremely satisfying to watch. He found the right mix of shaping up off of drives along the arc, and cutting under the help-side defense. Basically, he found the weak spots in the Pacers defense and made them pay. All that coupled with his near nightly elite defense.

A+ S. Ibaka 40 MIN, 22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 9-17 FG, 3-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 10 +/- There’s really not much more to ask of him at this point. He’ll go bang around with the league’s premiere post players, he’ll hit from downtown, he’ll make plays on the dive and short-roll, and he’ll wear a scarf to the game. Avec classe.

A+ K. Lowry 28 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 6-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- He was sensational before he took that big bump from Ibaka (whiplash). Relentless getting to the rim, using his body to bowl over the Pacers defenders and maintaining an incredible level of balance to stop on a dime and find cutters. He was masterful in this one before his injury.

A F. VanVleet 41 MIN, 20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 6-14 FG, 3-7 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 9 +/- Found himself as a driver quite often in this game and did a good job of navigating the paint as a finisher and a passer. Had some really nice defensive stretches, too.

A+ T. Davis 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-11 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- There’s not much left to say. He hunts three-pointers like prime Ray Allen, and he can help out immensely on the glass in a pinch. No wasted dribbles, very little wasted movement. He’s a hyper-efficient, hyper-physical specimen. He’s an incredible young player.

C+ P. McCaw 22 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- One of those nights where he entered the triple-threat after receiving a pass instead of moving it on or shooting. The ball definitely stuck with him offensively, but he was pretty good on defense. Didn’t get caught on too many screens, and was pretty good at corralling players into the help.

B- R. Hollis-Jefferson 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Did a great job of fighting with the Pacers bigger guys. But, he was far too happy to initiate post-ups for himself and bogged down the Raptors offense quite a few times.

C+ C. Boucher 8 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- In a game where Ibaka plays 40, you need as many minutes as possible from Boucher. He didn’t get killed, and was a decent backstop against the Pacers bench unit.