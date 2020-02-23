Quick Reaction: Pacers 81, Raptors 127

A+ P. Siakam 30 MIN, 21 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 8-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 29 +/- Hardly matters that he got a little bit iso-happy in the second half, because he was unbelievably good as the Raptors jumped out to an enormous lead. That lead was built, by and large, by the stylings of Siakam’s post-game. Whether he was spinning into layups, doing hesi’s before finding a streaking Ibaka, or facing up to shoot it over top, he killed the Pacers. His control on offense was immaculate, and his defensive range isn’t really emulated league-wide. Superstar stuff.

A O. Anunoby 28 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- Had a wonderful eye for the back-cut. Siakam, RHJ, Lowry, whomever – they found him regularly. His defense was of course dynamite, but he had a really nice floor game offensively tonight.

A+ S. Ibaka 24 MIN, 15 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 25 +/- He got the Raptors on the right foot from jump street. He ate up the middle of the Pacers defense, and he was super sharp on the short-roll. Monster night on the boards. Fell in lockstep with Siakam and thoroughly dominated the opponents front-court.

A+ K. Lowry 32 MIN, 16 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 4 STL, 6-13 FG, 3-8 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 29 +/- When the half-court offense slowed a little bit, Lowry was right there to push them into transition. And-1’s while fighting off grabby defenders, pull-up triples, you name it. His digs on Sabonis were also incredibly well timed. Great game.

A F. VanVleet 26 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-12 FG, 2-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 31 +/- His work defensively was inspired. His digs and rotations were tenacious and a big part of how the Raptors shut down Sabonis early. Wonderful game sliding in and being a star in his role.

A+ T. Davis 24 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- His write-ups are sometimes monotonous and repetitive because he kills his role game in and game out, but ‘thems the breaks’ kid. Hunted those triples for himself, aggressive off the bounce, and happy to help on the glass. There just isn’t a lot of young players with his repertoire. He’s remarkable.

A R. Hollis-Jefferson 20 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 17 +/- Uber-impressive stuff from him. Found the space against the Pacers defense as a cutter and a passer. When he can slither for offensive rebounds and showcase his above average passing IQ, that’s when he’s at his best. And his defense was just right in this one.

A+ C. Boucher 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- What a gritty and spectacular game from Boucher. Really leveraged his length wonderfully in this game. He was a menace when rim-running, and on his best nights he adds that new element to the Raptors offense. Loved his game in this one.

A+ M. Thomas 15 MIN, 17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 5-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- Sling it, man. Turned the pin-down into a lethal weapon. Let the shooter shoot, and good lord did he ever.

B S. Johnson 9 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Got some minutes in as the de-facto point guard, which was fun! Collected some boards and hit Thomas for a couple triples.

Inc M. Miller 5 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Hit a three! I can die happy.

Inc O. Brissett 5 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Big dunk!

Inc P. Watson 4 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Big block! And an even better wrap pass to get Brissett a dunk!