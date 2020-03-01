Gameday: Raptors @ Nuggets, Mar. 1st

There’s been a decent chunk of misfortune for the Raptors this year, usually coming in the form of injuries. They’ve done a fantastic job of fighting against a rising tide, but for some reason (likely because the Raptors were lacking a big man) the Hornets were the team to get over the top – Milwaukee doesn’t count because they’re historically great (statistically, and the eye test is pretty great too). After struggling to contain Bismack Biyombo or any of the the Hornets rim runs, the Raptors will have to contend with the uber-difficult to deal with, Nikola Jokic. And they’ll likely be doing that without a big man.

So, there’s a couple examples for how the Raptors might scheme for this matchup. The game against the Timberwolves and the game against the Hornets. Karl-Anthony Towns did a pretty great job of passing around the Raptors defense in the first half and he created a lot of great looks for his teammates, especially Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, and James Johnson. The Raptors found the right mix of blitzes, digs, and standalone defensive possessions to properly vex ‘KAT’ and run away with the game. They also did a commendable job of slowing down the Hornets attack. The obvious difference being that the Raptors offense was playing quite well against the Wolves and not the Hornets.

Despite Pascal Siakam playing one of his 10 best defensive games of the season, he didn’t bring that level of success to the offensive end. He put up 5 threes in the game, 2 mid-range jumpers, and went 7-16 near the rim. In a game that the Raptors hoisted 43 shots from downtown, it was clear that they were looking to Siakam to initiate some of their inside scoring. That never really came about vs. the Hornets, and that made the Raptors overly reliant on their outside shooting and susceptible to dry spells. They also missed Fred VanVleet badly on offense (and defense, of course), as the minutes where Nurse opted for Patrick McCaw to operate as the initiator went very poorly. Mix in a bit of a shooting slump from Terence Davis II and you have a fairly inept bench unit when it comes to scoring.

It seems that the Raptors will likely have a decent response to the Jokic problem. If there’s a team that can do it while undersized, it’s the Raptors – maybe the Rockets, but definitely not if they were injured like the Raptors.

Jokic is easily a top-3 passing big in the league, and the Nuggets have tailored the offense to his offensive genius. If VanVleet plays, he and Lowry will have to be aware of who they’re leaving alone when they attack Jokic on digs/blitzes/doubles. Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Monte Morris are all very accustomed to making back-cuts or relocating for triples in these situations. This doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the Raptors defense, but they’ll have to be very diligent in tracking their switches. Especially on the back end of the defense.

Speaking of Murray, he’ll be lining up against his hometown team. He’s a gunner for sure, but the Nuggets are still waiting for him to make a leap and produce well enough sans Jokic. He’s a tough matchup for either of the Raptors starting guards (he’ll pull-up over top) and that makes it pretty likely that Norman Powell starts in this game and draws the Murray matchup. Don’t be surprised if Powell punches above his weight and plays Murray pretty even.

We all know Kyle Lowry will be fine. He’ll create good shots for his teammates, identify the perfect times to push in transition, and he’ll be a dog on defense. Who cares if he tries to climb underneath another pair of legs? The big question mark – aside from how wild the Raptors stunts and switches will look in this game – is how Siakam navigates his matchup vs. Jerami Grant. Grant is one of the few players in the NBA who profiles physically as an ideal “Siakam-stopper”. Mix that with the fact that Siakam is creative, and works hard to shake loose of tough matchups, we could see a very well balanced offensive game from Siakam as he tries to skirt loose of Grant and make the Nuggets pay at every turn.

Game Info

Tipoff: 610pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TheFan590. The Raptors are a 5.5 point favourite.

Raptors Updates

Marc Gasol (hamstring) is out, Serge Ibaka (sore knee) is questionable, and Fred VanVleet (sore shoulder) is questionable.

PG: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

SG: Norm Powell, Terence Davis II, Matt Thomas, Patrick McCaw

SF: OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson, Malcolm Miller

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher

C: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Nuggets Updates

Paul Millsap (ankle) is questionable, Noah Vonleh (ankle) is questionable, Bol Bol is out.

PG: Jamal Murray, Monte Morris

SG: Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Jordan McRae

SF: Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., Keita Bates-Diop

PF: Jerami Grant, Noah Vonleh

C: Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee

Have a blessed day.