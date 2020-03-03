Quick Reaction: Raptors 123, Suns 114

A O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Immense defense against Ayton in super important spots. Also brought out some counters in the paint offensively, and continues to help out on the glass. Fouled out towards the end, but it was a super impressive game wherein he showed a ton of grit.

A+ N. Powell 38 MIN, 26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 2-6 3FG, 8-9 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/- There really is no replacement for the scoring pop that he brings to the Raptors. Lowry and Siakam had pockets of great success offensively, but Powell was the most consistent contributor on that end. He makes these types of games seem common when they’re far from it.

A+ P. Siakam 43 MIN, 33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 12-20 FG, 5-9 3FG, 4-6 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, 13 +/- Superstar. Don’t let tough games distract you from the fact of how real his game is. Unbelievably good defense, and a remarkable job done on the offensive end. He ate up Ayton and the space he surrendered, he navigated double teams, and he helped shepherd the Raptors to a win.

A+ K. Lowry 37 MIN, 28 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 4-8 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 18 +/- The second quarter was very indicative of just how important he is. The Raptors went down by 17 when he was out with his eye situation, and the moment he came back on the floor was the moment things started breaking their way. Terrific finish to the game, too. KLOE.

B+ P. McCaw 34 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Navigated screens well enough, with quick feet defensively. Nurse put him on the primary ball handler pretty often and his response was good. The offense just isn’t there, but he snuggled in well enough to lineups that were working and he did his part. A good game.

A+ C. Boucher 29 MIN, 19 PTS, 15 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 7-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Incredible stuff. He completely changed the fabric of this game with his ability to press the Suns on the glass and to bang around with Ayton. Nurse called him out in the media and he responds with maybe his best game since the incredible showing against the Lakers.

F R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Not his game whatsoever. Broke the spacing offensively and couldn’t hang defensively.

C M. Thomas 7 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Weird fit in this one. The Suns did a decent job of suppressing his space, and he seemed kind’ve timid to try and hunt down shots. Oh well, his shooting wasn’t the fix tonight.

D T. Davis 7 MIN, 1 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- A really tough game, and good on Nurse for going with McCaw over him in this one. The decision making was abhorrent. He’s young, this is a hiccup, it’s all good.