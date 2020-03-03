Quick Reaction: Raptors 123, Suns 114

Nice game. Comment away.
|TOR Raptors
|123
|Final
Box Score
|114
|PHX Suns
|
A
|O. Anunoby37 MIN, 11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/-
Immense defense against Ayton in super important spots. Also brought out some counters in the paint offensively, and continues to help out on the glass. Fouled out towards the end, but it was a super impressive game wherein he showed a ton of grit.
|
A+
|N. Powell38 MIN, 26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 2-6 3FG, 8-9 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/-
There really is no replacement for the scoring pop that he brings to the Raptors. Lowry and Siakam had pockets of great success offensively, but Powell was the most consistent contributor on that end. He makes these types of games seem common when they’re far from it.
|
A+
|P. Siakam43 MIN, 33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 12-20 FG, 5-9 3FG, 4-6 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, 13 +/-
Superstar. Don’t let tough games distract you from the fact of how real his game is. Unbelievably good defense, and a remarkable job done on the offensive end. He ate up Ayton and the space he surrendered, he navigated double teams, and he helped shepherd the Raptors to a win.
|
A+
|K. Lowry37 MIN, 28 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 4-8 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 18 +/-
The second quarter was very indicative of just how important he is. The Raptors went down by 17 when he was out with his eye situation, and the moment he came back on the floor was the moment things started breaking their way. Terrific finish to the game, too. KLOE.
|
B+
|P. McCaw34 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/-
Navigated screens well enough, with quick feet defensively. Nurse put him on the primary ball handler pretty often and his response was good. The offense just isn’t there, but he snuggled in well enough to lineups that were working and he did his part. A good game.
|
A+
|C. Boucher29 MIN, 19 PTS, 15 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 7-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/-
Incredible stuff. He completely changed the fabric of this game with his ability to press the Suns on the glass and to bang around with Ayton. Nurse called him out in the media and he responds with maybe his best game since the incredible showing against the Lakers.
|
F
|R. Hollis-Jefferson8 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/-
Not his game whatsoever. Broke the spacing offensively and couldn’t hang defensively.
|
C
|M. Thomas7 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Weird fit in this one. The Suns did a decent job of suppressing his space, and he seemed kind’ve timid to try and hunt down shots. Oh well, his shooting wasn’t the fix tonight.
|
D
|T. Davis7 MIN, 1 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/-
A really tough game, and good on Nurse for going with McCaw over him in this one. The decision making was abhorrent. He’s young, this is a hiccup, it’s all good.
|
A
|Nick Nurse
Great recognition of Boucher’s impact in this one. Found the lineup that worked and rode it out. That’s all you can ask of a coach.
Things We Saw
- Add Cam Johnson to the list of players who randomly pour it in against the Raptors from downtown. A feature of this defense is games like this for random players. The Raptors are big time gamblers (and they win often), but whether it’s Cam Johnson, Jarrett Culver, or Doug McDermott, there is a release valve to some offenses and the Raptors lean against it. Well done for Johnson, though. Nice game.
- The gang rebounding and help that the Raptors provided against Ayton was sublime tonight. Sure, there was a couple rough patches, but they did an unbelievable job in the second half.
- Tonight was a clear example of why Powell can get so randomly potent during the playoffs. He eats space that defenses give up. Whether it’s space to shoot, or a gap to attack, he’s become one of the best bench players in the league when it comes to either. It’s remarkable how quickly he can shoot the gap and punch one in. What a piece to have for the Raptors bench (and maybe starting lineup).