The Exponential Raptors w/ Katie Heindl – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on his friend and wonderful writer, Katie Heindl, to talk about her amazing pieces from the month of February and early March.

  • Citizenship Ceremony
  • Jenny Boucek, the Success Story
  • The Island of Misfit Toys
  • Taking in All-Star Weekend
  • The Raptors Wonderful Season, in parts
  • Her Favourite Word
  • Twitter Questions

