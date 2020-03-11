The Exponential Raptors w/ Katie Heindl – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on his friend and wonderful writer, Katie Heindl, to talk about her amazing pieces from the month of February and early March.
- Citizenship Ceremony
- Jenny Boucek, the Success Story
- The Island of Misfit Toys
- Taking in All-Star Weekend
- The Raptors Wonderful Season, in parts
- Her Favourite Word
- Twitter Questions
