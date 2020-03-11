Host Samson Folk brings on his friend and wonderful writer, Katie Heindl, to talk about her amazing pieces from the month of February and early March.

Citizenship Ceremony

Jenny Boucek, the Success Story

The Island of Misfit Toys

Taking in All-Star Weekend

The Raptors Wonderful Season, in parts

Her Favourite Word

Twitter Questions

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1156 – The Exponential Raptors w/ Katie Heindl – Raptors Weekly Podcast” on Spreaker.