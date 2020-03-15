Morning Coffee – Sun, Mar 15 – Still no iPhone app to self-test

What’s taking so long?

The Raptors’ final coronavirus test also came back negative — everyone’s cleared | The Star

The final test for coronavirus among those in the Raptors’ travelling party came back negative, the team announced Saturday. All 50-plus team members from the road trip have now been cleared. They underwent mandatory tests after Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – whose team had played the Raptors in Salt Lake City on Monday night — tested positive for the rampaging virus. “Those who have been told to self-isolate will continue to do so. We will all continue to practice social distancing, diligent hand-washing, and we will carefully monitor our health,” the team said. All but one test result came back Friday. On Saturday, Gobert, the first NBA player to be named publicly as testing positive for the virus, pledged more than $500,000 (U.S.) for coronavirus aid and relief. The Jazz announced he would donate $200,000 to part-time workers at the team’s arena — who will be without employment for at least 30 days — along with $100,000 to relief programs in Utah and Oklahoma City (where his test was done) and 100,000 Euros to aid efforts in his native France. Complicating factors for the Raptors were the sheer size of the group and the timing. With a group of more than 50 — from coaches and players to support staff for the various broadcast outlets that have people with the team, on its charter and sharing its hotels — it was difficult to physically track everyone down. They arrived back home very early Tuesday after Monday’s game, and the need for immediate testing didn’t become apparent until much later on Wednesday afternoon. With no practice scheduled until Friday and no game until Saturday night — before the cancellation — they weren’t expected to be on call in the interim.

Blue Jays games at Olympic Stadium cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak | Q107 Toronto

The two spring training games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event promoter Evenko, who organized the games, made the announcement Friday evening on social media. Evenko said in a short press release that it was aware of the measures put in place by the Government of Quebec regarding the suspension of events of more than 250 people for a period of 30 days, and that it was taking very seriously the safety and health of its customers. Major League Baseball (MLB) has suspended the rest of spring training and has delayed Opening Day by two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus, sources say

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus, a league source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wood, 24, is the third known player in the NBA to have a positive test for the virus, along with Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The Pistons issued a statement later Saturday confirming a player had tested positive but did not identify him by name. The team said the player would “remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.” Wood scored 30 points in last Saturday’s 111-105 loss to the visiting Jazz. According to Second Spectrum data, Wood and Gobert matched up in the half court 63 times in that game. With 5 minutes, 51 seconds left, there was a confrontation between the two in which Detroit’s Bruce Brown was also involved. Gobert and Brown were issued double technical fouls. Teams that played the Jazz recently — including the Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics — were expected to self-isolate through at least this weekend. The Toronto Raptors — the last team to play Utah, on Monday in Salt Lake City — had their entire travel party tested Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning, with all of the tests coming back negative.

International basketball virtually shut down by coronavirus concerns

The professional basketball world has come to a grinding halt as international leagues have almost uniformly elected to follow in the NBA’s footsteps in suspending their seasons due to coronavirus concerns. Jordi Bertomeu, CEO of the Euroleague, the top league in the world outside the NBA, released a letter to fans Friday morning announcing that games will be suspended “until at least April 11.” Bertomeu, however, said the league remains committed to delivering “an ending to what has been an outstanding season so far.” The Euroleague had previously announced the suspension of the second-most prestigious pan-European league, the EuroCup, which is also under its umbrella. FIBA, the sport’s governing body worldwide, announced the suspension of all FIBA competitions starting Friday, which affects its Basketball Champions League and FIBA Europe Cup. The suspension could later include other international competitions on its extensive calendar. FIBA says it will “continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it.” After games were played Thursday in Estonia, Lithuania, Cyprus and Iceland, another slew of leagues elected to cancel or postpone contests. The first-division leagues in Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia joined Ukraine in outright canceling the remainder of their seasons, with teams in first place announced as champions. Only one European league considered among the continent’s highest levels of competition is currently slated to hold games this weekend, as Turkey has yet to postpone any scheduled contests. The Turkish government announced Thursday that all sporting events until the end of April would be played behind closed doors, something that drew the ire of several Americans, who publicly criticized the decision.

NBA Coronavirus update: Jazz’s Donavan Mitchell discusses condition, Toronto Raptors reveal test results – nj.com

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he feels “fine” in a video published by the league’s official Twitter account on Saturday. Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. “Things are going well, just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the health authorities. I got to stay in isolation so I’m solo in here, playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys. I’ll see y’all soon,” Mitchell said. In another positive update, every member of the Toronto Raptors — the last team to face Mitchell’s Jazz on Monday night — tested for the coronavirus has tested negative, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. “Those who have been told to self-isolate will continue to do so. We will all continue to practice social distancing, diligent hand washing, and we will carefully monitor our health. We remain in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts,” the statement read. The NBA indefinitely suspended its season on Wednesday night after Mitchell’s teammate Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for COVID-19. In the wake of the positive tests for Gobert and Mitchell, several teams who played them recently — including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics — have gone into self-isolation.

The Financial Blow of the Coronavirus on Sports – The New York Times