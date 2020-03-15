Raptors Join Toronto Sports Franchises to Create Special Assistance Fund

The Toronto Raptors, along with the Maple Leafs, Blue Jays, TFC, and Argonauts are joining forces to create the Team Toronto Fund.

This is a part of an effort to compensate event staff as a result of COVID-19 presenting challenges to the Toronto sports community.

Team presidents Masai Ujiri, Mark Shapiro, Brendan Shanahan, and Bill Manning are coming together to ensure that the arena and stadium workers are financially stable during these difficult circumstances.

Together we are Team Toronto Official Statement: https://t.co/DXR0xPf0b9 pic.twitter.com/wyNm2KrnAD — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 15, 2020

“Being a good teammate is looking out for our neighbours, friends and the people we work with,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Through this fund, we all pledge to be good teammates to our arena, stadium and support staff. We want to be here for them, the way they are always here for us.”

This initiative will see management, players, and coaches of all five franchises contributing to the fund to ensure these employees are compensated.

The Raptors last game was on Monday, March 9th where they defeated the Utah Jazz 101-92.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely following games on Wednesday, March 11th due to COVID-19 fears.