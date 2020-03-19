Morning Coffee – Thu, Mar 19

SLAM.

SLAM May/June 2020 (227)

SLAM 227 IS HERE. This issue covers a little bit of everything, with features on Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant, the defending champion Toronto Raptors, top college hoopers Isaac Okoro, Aliyah Boston and Elissa Cunane, and high school superstars RJ Davis/AJ Griffin and Cameron Brink. Pull out posters are of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Note: All content in this mag was written and produced weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of the NBA, NCAA and HS seasons.

Raptors’ 2019 Championship run to re-air on Sportsnet, TSN starting Friday – Sportsnet.ca

Round 1 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

• Friday, March 20 – Game 1: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Saturday, March 21 – Game 2: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Sunday, March 22 – Game 3: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Monday, March 23 – Game 4: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Tuesday, March 24 – Game 5: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

Round 2 – Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Wednesday, March 25 – Game 1: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & SN ONE)

• Thursday, March 26 – Game 2: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Friday, March 27 – Game 3: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Saturday, March 28 – Game 4: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Sunday, March 29 – Game 5: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

• Monday, March 30 – Game 6: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (TSN)

• Tuesday, March 31 – Game 7: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)