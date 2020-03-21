A Look Back: Raptors Game 1 Woes Continue with Loss to Magic

**This is Part One of a 24-part article series, looking back at the Toronto Raptors 2019 Playoff Run that concluded with the franchise winning its inaugural NBA Championship**

If one were to write a history piece on the Toronto Raptors franchise, success in postseason “Game 1’s” would not be a defining feature.

Before their 2019 first-round series against the Orlando Magic, the Raptors played 15 playoff series. 13 of them had Toronto losing Game 1.

A similar trend occurred against the Magic, who defeated the Raptors 104-101 in Game 1.

This loss felt different than the others.

The Raptors entered this series with high expectations. Holders of the second seed in the eastern conference, the team desired to avenge their playoff demons. A year before, the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Raptors in the second round.

The Raptors had their superstar in Kawhi Leonard. The “load management” of their top player throughout the regular season was in preparation for the playoffs, so he can unleash his full potential.

For Kyle Lowry, the Raptors longest-serving player, the 2019 playoffs were an opportunity to solidify himself as the best Raptor in franchise history. He had been with the team when they lost to the Brooklyn Nets in seven games, as well as losing two series at the hands of LeBron James.

The Raptors point guard believed that this team was different than the ones in the past.

“We are going about our stuff every day,” Lowry told reporters before Game 1. “Our group consists of two guys who are former champions. Nothing changes, except more preparation on who we are playing.”

Game 1 started according to plan. Leonard put up 11 points in the opening quarter, giving the Raptors a five-point lead.

But the Magic weren’t going to let their “underdog” label prevent them from putting a dent in the Raptors armor. Orlando’s size in the post, coupled with D.J. Augustin’s three-point shooting, gave Toronto trouble the rest of the game.

The Raptors scored just 19 points in the second quarter. The team possessed a 33 percent three-point shooting for the game compared to the Magic’s 48.

The disparity in three-point percentage was because of Augustin, who went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, including the game-winner for the Magic with four seconds remaining.

D.J. AUGUSTIN CALLED GAME MAGIC LEAD RAPTORS 1-0 pic.twitter.com/kN62uOq03C — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2019

Lowry, by comparison, registered 0 points, going 0-for-7 from the field. In his tenure as a Raptor, the point guard never participated in a playoff game where he did not score.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse did not worry about Lowry’s performance.

“I thought he was impacting the game,” Nurse said. “He was a +12 with zero points, so he was still impacting the game greatly. I’m sure he will bounce back and play a little bit better in the next game.”

The loss to the Magic was a familiar narrative for the Raptors. Only Game 1 against the Cavaliers in the 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals was a smaller margin of defeat (113-112).

The Raptors needed to overcome a 1-0 deficit playoff series. A reality the franchise had experienced on 13 previous occasions.

Maybe it is this team’s “comfort zone” after all.

**NOTE: Game 2 reairs on TSN at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on Saturday, March 21st.**