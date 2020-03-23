Morning Coffee – Mon, Mar 23

Much like rice, content is thin.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The big man in the NBA. It’s obsolete but allow me to explain myself. In Warriors basketball, and in just small ball, many people have forgotten the big man. I look at the big man and I feel that you are the last of the traditional big man but, even with that it was different. ‘Cause to me, you were a bully in comparison to Wilt, Bill Russell and more. In today’s game you got Joel Embiid, Karl Anthony-Towns. You have Anthony Davis. Ray Allen told me he thinks the big man is coming back. What say you? Shaquille O’Neal: It depends on what type of big man you’re talking about. See the title ‘big man’ is anyone at the five position, right? So you know, I hear people say,Oh big guys can shoot. The game is evolving…us older big guys don’t look at it as evolving. We look at it as soft. Because guys don’t want to get down there and bang. Which is okay. You know, new era new generation, I can’t tell them how to play, I can’t tell them what to do. I can give them hints every now and then on how to make the game easier. Look, I was the first big guy to take it coast to coast and do all that, but the game was easier to take the high percentage shots. Imagine me trying to do that in the Finals. Bringing the ball up. We wouldn’t win. So you know, when you’re a big guy, you have to use your abilities to get highest percentage shot for you to win. The team that shoots the highest percentage from the free throw line, or field goal percentage from the 3, is that team that always wins. Analytics or not. That’s the facts.

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

While in 14-day self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic, Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka has been doing as much as he can to stay occupied. Ibaka has been sharing what he is up to as part of a series of videos titled “How Bored Are You?” a play on his cooking series that is titled “How Hungry Are You?” From in-home workouts and fitness tips to FaceTime calls to his Raptor teammates, here’s how Ibaka has been keeping himself busy. “I don’t dress, man… I do art, bro.” Who could forget Serge’s emphatic proclamation during the well-documented scarf argument between he and OG Anunoby? In a way, the feud continued on “How Bored Are You?” as Ibaka provided scarf art lessons in the form of instructions on wearing different types of scarves.

1. Raptors vs. Dallas, Dec. 22 RESULT: Raptors 110, Mavericks 107 SYNOPSIS: Nearing the Christmas break and on the start of a back-to-back without three key players, the Raptors were in need of a pick-me-up. Granted the Mavs were without Luka Doncic for this one but the Raptors were missing their leading scorer in Pascal Siakam, their defensive backbone in Marc Gasol and Norm Powell who had been the Raptors top bench player. Oh and Matt Thomas was also not dressed. Nurse played just nine guys and with the injuries dressed just 10. There was nothing regular about this game from the very beginning. Toronto was down by as many as 30 with 2:32 to go in the third quarter and looked dead. They were still down 18 with just 9:12 to go in the game but hope was still hard to find. Then Kyle Lowry went to work. Lowry has made this kind of run more than a handful of times this season but his 20 points over the final 8:12 of the game was something to behold. The Mavs had no answer. He had four triples, he scored at the rim and he scored from the line. Inside, outside it didn’t matter. Lowry put the team on his back and carried them to victory. Dallas scored just 14 points in the final quarter. Lowry alone had 20. The final four points of the night were scored by Chris Boucher who dunked on an assist from Lowry with 25 seconds left and then went to the line with that one-point lead after a personal foul by Dorian Finney-Smith and made both free throws with a second left. A last-second heave by Kristaps Porzingas from 66 feet failed to find the mark and the Raptors had pulled off their biggest comeback of the season.

