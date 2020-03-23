A Look Back: Pascal Siakam’s Playoff Welcome in Game 3 Against Magic

**This is Part Three of a 24-part series, looking back at the Toronto Raptors 2019 Playoff Run that concluded with the franchise winning its inaugural NBA Championship**

Halfway through the third quarter of Game 3, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic gave his team a 59-57 lead with a three-pointer.

The shot gave the Magic its first lead of the game. Vucevic was surging, scoring 14 third-quarter points.

Pascal Siakam was focused on the next possession.

The Raptors forward immediately put his team ahead with a three-point shot of his own.

Siakam’s relentless intensity on both ends of the floor defined this memorable playoff performance. Despite a late surge from the Magic in the fourth quarter, it never phased the 25-year-old. His double-double 30 points and 11 rebounds propelled the Raptors to a 98-93 victory over the Magic to take a 2-1 series lead.

The @Raptors WIN Game 3 on the road, topping the @OrlandoMagic 98 – 93!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Pascal Siakam: 30 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST

Kawhi Leonard: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST

Danny Green: 13 PTS, 3 3PT

Kyle Lowry: 12 PTS, 10 AST, 5 REB#RapsRewind pic.twitter.com/9fCJVzeDsE — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) March 23, 2020

“He’s the most improved basketball player in the NBA this year,” said Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry on Siakam. “It’s pretty cool to see him come from where he’s come from — starting but not playing much, in the G-League, winning a championship and then have a good year last year and take the next step this year.

***

Arriving on the playoff stage provides great satisfaction for a young NBA player. For Siakam, his Game 3 performance represents another accomplishment on an upward progressing career trajectory.

Coming into the NBA, Siakam was under the radar. Drafted 27th overall out of New Mexico State, the Raptors saw potential in the young prospect. Masai Ujiri, Raptors President of Basketball Operations, witnessed Siakam’s energy and passion for the game during the Basketball Without Borders Camp in Africa in 2012.

“His effort was memorable,” Ujiri noted.

From year one to year three in the NBA, Siakam demonstrated tremendous improvement. His presence on the Raptors 905 propelled the G League franchise to its first championship, with Siakam winning Finals MVP.

Year One to Year Three Stats MPG PPG RPG APG 2016-17 15.6 4.2 3.4 0.3 2017-18 20.7 7.3 4.5 2 2018-19 31.9 16.9 6.9 3.1

His sophomore season saw the young forward as a bench contributor. But there were glimpses of Siakam’s brilliance, evidenced by his career-high 20 points against the Golden State Warriors in 2017. The key was establishing consistency so he can transition from a bench player to a starter.

The 2018-19 season saw that meteoric rise in Siakam’s game. He averaged 16.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG, with a 62.8 true shooting percentage. Despite not getting selected for the 2019 All-Star Game, Siakam had bigger goals.

To help the Raptors achieve championship greatness while inspiring individuals around the world through basketball.

“I put in a lot of work,” Siakam said to reporters after Game 3. “I’m just happy I’m here and a lot of African kids can look up to me and know that it’s possible. That’s why I’m here.”

***

Game 3 against the Magic exemplified Siakam’s impact on the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard had an off night, going 5-of-19 for just 16 points. The bench scored a total of 18 points combined.

Siakam became the predominant scorer, defender, and playmaker. He dominated the Magic defenders down low in the post, evidenced by his drive to the basket through Orlando forward Terrence Ross.

Despite the Magic’s length, Siakam used his size to hustle for loose balls and rebounds on the glass. Also, the Raptors forward relied on his excellent vision to distribute the ball to open players. A notable sequence of this was at 4:08 in the third quarter, when Siakam drew the defense towards him and found Danny Green wide open inside for the easy layup.

Siakam’s eight-foot jump shot in the paint to put the Raptors up six points with less than two minutes left highlighted how little the Magic could do to slow down the big man.

“You can’t allow these multiple dribbles in the paint,” said Steve Clifford, Orlando Magic head coach. “His [Pascal’s] jump hook game is terrific.”

Siakam’s dominant play signaled the depth of the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors.

The team didn’t need its superstar every playoff game to secure a hard-fought victory.

For Siakam, Game 3 marked his NBA Playoffs entrance.

It only gets better from here.

**NOTE: Game 4 of the Raptors/Magic Series is reairing Monday, March 22nd at 8 pm EST on TSN**