A Look Back: Pascal Siakam’s Game 1 NBA Finals Breakthrough

As the Toronto Raptors began their first-ever NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, questions of player readiness rose to the surface.

There was no doubt Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green was ready, given their prior experience in the 2014 NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Lowry, the longest-serving Raptor in franchise history, was preparing for this moment since he arrived in the NBA. He was going to be ready.

Pascal Siakam, however, flew under the radar heading into Game 1. Given that he was a third-year player in the NBA, there was a question on whether the big NBA Finals stage was too much for Siakam.

After the Raptors 118-109 Game 1 victory over the Warriors, Siakam made his mark on the NBA Finals. With a career playoff-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the field, Siakam had arrived in the NBA Finals to make an impact for the Raptors in this series.

“Every night I go out there, I have a bigger purpose than basketball,” Siakam said after the game. “And that’s what makes it special that every night I’m out there, no matter how many points I score, I’m playing for something bigger than myself.”

Raptors fans saw Siakam take over Game 3 of the Orlando Magic series. But against the length and size of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, the young Raptor forward experienced difficulty to score consistently.

Right at the opening tip, the Raptors lock-down defense was apparent on the Warriors. The matchup of Siakam on Draymond Green was fascinating; Green did not experience the same level of physicality in the previous series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Siakam brought the defensive intensity, limiting Green’s paint touches and clogging the shooting lanes with his size and length.

On the offensive end was where Siakam shined. He stepped into his shots from beyond the arc to make two three-pointers. Siakam did not hesitate in the mid-range to take an open shot. When the Raptors were in transition, Siakam showcased aggressiveness, moving through the Warriors to defense to attack the basket in the post. Besides his scoring, Siakam also found his teammates for shots, most notably in the third quarter when he completed a mid-air pass to Kawhi Leonard in the paint for the layup.

All game long, Siakam continued to provide that spark for the Raptors offense, as the Warriors attempted to claw back in the game. His third quarter was the peak of his performance, going 6-of-6 from the field for 14 points.

What makes Siakam’s ascension in the Raptors remarkable is the journey that got him to the NBA Finals. From growing up in Cameroon to being selected 27th overall by the Raptors and developing with the Raptors 905 in the G League, it took a while for Siakam to reach his “NBA star” status.

“He was extremely hard-working,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said on Siakam’s growth. “Just super committed to finding a place in this league and improving his game.”

But conquering adversity makes the result all the more worth it. For Siakam, his hard work and determination allowed him to play an impactful role on a Toronto Raptors team, looking to win its first championship.