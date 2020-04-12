A Look Back: Warriors Force Game 6 in Thrilling Win over Raptors

The two-time defending NBA champions were not going away quietly.

Down six points late in the fourth quarter, the Golden State Warriors demonstrated their veteran, championship experience.

Klay Thompson hit a three-pointer off of a Draymond Green screen to bring the game within three points.

Steph Curry tied the game with a triple.

Thompson gave the Warriors the lead with another shot from beyond the arc.

Kyle Lowry had a shot for the win that missed. And just like that, with the 106-105 Game 5 victory going the Warriors way, the Raptors were heading to Oakland to play Game 6, with another chance at an NBA championship.

Relive GAME 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals! Warriors – 106

Raptors – 105#RapsRewind pic.twitter.com/rCal7r4GrX — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) April 12, 2020

“They got off way too many,” Lowry said of Curry and Thompson. “For guys like them, they’re going to make them … you give them that many threes, they’re going to make them.”

***

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was dramatic from start to finish. Heading into the game, there was great anticipation throughout Toronto and Canada. The Raptors were up 3-1 in the series, with a solid opportunity to capture the championship.

It was a reality many Raptors fans never thought could happen. But thanks to two dominant road victories, the Raptors put themselves in a position to make history.

The Warriors, however, were reeling and looking for answers. Lucky for them, their back-to-back Finals MVP Kevin Durant was returning from injury. It was the first time the whole NBA Finals where the Warriors resembled a full lineup. The series was far from over.

Durant made his presence known to start Game 5. He put up 11 points, going 3-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

But then the luck turned against the Warriors. Durant fell awkwardly after taking a shot, gripping his leg in pain. He was helped off the floor, which would later end up being diagnosed as a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Some Raptors fans jeered at the Warrior superstar. Danny Green and Kyle Lowry put a stop to it immediately. The crowd at Scotiabank Arena transitioned to applause, showing their appreciation for one of the best players in the NBA.

“In this league, we’re all brothers. At the end of the day, we’re all brothers,” Lowry said. “You never want to see a competitor like him go down.”

***

After the Durant injury, Scotiabank Arena lost its energy. Until the Raptors started to rally.

In the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard took over. He showcased his “Board Man Gets Paid” mantra, hustling after rebounds with a fervent intensity. And he scored 10 straight points, giving the Raptors a six-point lead with less than five minutes to go.

Scotiabank Arena went into thunderous cheers. Jurassic Parks all across the nation were celebrating. The Raptors were so close to finally hoisting an NBA championship.

Nick Nurse called a timeout with 3:05 left in the game. A decision that was in the cards, despite the momentum being with the Raptors.

"That’s what the Finals are all about, you don’t know how it’s going to end. But just that fight is what we’re made of."#Warriors' Steph Curry speaks out about the team's resiliency after their Game 5 #NBAFinals win over the #Raptors. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zkCfPz7hWP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2019

Coming out of the timeout, the Warriors had newfound life. Curry and Thompson, the “Splash Brothers,” got Golden State back in the series. They highlighted the difficulty of taking down arguably the best team in the 2010’s decade.

For the Raptors, winning a championship is never easy. But this team from the North was not concerned, despite the disappointing Game 5 finish. With the experience and calmness of Nurse, Leonard, and Lowry leading the way, the Raptors were still up in the series, in the driver’s seat to win a championship.

“Our team has reacted all year long great to bad losses. It takes a lot to beat this team,” Nurse said.