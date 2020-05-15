Morning Coffee – Fri, May 15

What does next season look like?

Coronavirus: FIBA postpones final Olympics qualifiers

FIBA officially postponed the final four qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics to next summer on Thursday, according to the Associated Press, a move that could significantly interfere with the NBA. The Olympics were initially scheduled to take place this summer in Tokyo, though they were postponed earlier this year to start on July 23, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How could this impact the NBA? The NBA suspended operations on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and still has no set plans to resume the 2019-20 season. The league is still contemplating several different options. Should the league resume play in some form, it could significantly impact the start of next season — an idea to start the season in December is already being considered, especially if the current season doesn’t wrap up until later this summer. If the start of the 2020-21 season is delayed by a few months, then the postseason would be delayed on the back end of the season as well. If international players — like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks or Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, for example — are in the midst of a playoff run, a qualifying tournament for the Olympics with their home countries of Greece and Serbia, respectively, would be a direct conflict. It’s unclear how both FIBA and the NBA would handle such a scenario. The NBA, per the Associated Press, has never had a Finals go later than June 25, and doesn’t normally stop play for international qualifying windows. Granted, this is still a ways off and there is a lot to be figured out still. There were more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday night, according to The New York Times, and nearly 86,000 deaths attributed to it. The future of the NBA is still unclear, and some organizers are even doubting that the Olympics will be able to be held next summer, too. The longer the NBA waits to officially resume the current season or decide about the start of next season, however, the more likely it is to be impacted by qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

As NBA salary reductions begin, some top earners face fall IOUs

NBA teams will withhold more than $30 million from player paychecks on Friday, as players receive their first salary reduction since the league and union agreed to a plan to temporarily cut pay by 25%. But six of the NBA’s top 10 earners this season — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, John Wall, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Paul George — have already been paid in full and will not see a pay decrease Friday. Their salary reductions will come out of their advances for the 2020-21 season on Oct. 1 or beginning with their Nov. 15 paychecks. Each player will essentially have an IOU per paycheck to his team ranging from $390,000 (James) to $420,000 (Curry) each time there is a scheduled 25% pay reduction. That amount will increase if games are eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the league cancels the remainder of the regular season and jumps right into the playoffs, players likely will see the 25% paycheck reduction increase as high as 40%. If the league cancels the entire season, including the postseason, players are projected to lose more than $1 billion in total salary. Although teams were notified in an April 17 memo that steps should be taken to preserve the withheld funds until the completion or permanent cancellation of the 2019-20 season, each franchise is free to spend the money however it wants, sources said. No teams contacted by ESPN said they had immediate plans to spend the withheld player salary, but those that are low on cash could choose to use the money to offset expenses amid the pandemic. However, if the NBA season picks up where it left off in mid-March, teams will be responsible for refunding the full amount to their players. After the next round of salary withholding on June 1, the total amount per team will range from a high of $2.8 million (Portland Trail Blazers) to a low of $1.4 million (Los Angeles Lakers).

Why Lakers forward Jared Dudley believes NBA season will resume in July | Newsday

Speaking on ESPN New York Radio’s Bart and Hahn Show on Thursday, Dudley expressed confidence that Silver, the team owners and the players are all on the same page in pushing to finish this season. “Basically, when it comes down to us, we’re a little different than baseball,” Dudley said. “We already had two-thirds of the season done, so we can finish this season relatively quickly, X days of regular season, go straight to the playoffs, get this done in two months . . . We’re already going to push next season back, the following season, to December, if not January at the latest. Because obviously Adam Silver came out in our [conference call with players] and said he doesn’t mind if this season goes into October and the reason why he doesn’t mind is that hopefully by this time next year, maybe we have a cure, maybe we have a vaccine where we can have fans.” During the past week, the NBA opened practice facilities and allowed players to work out there under strict safety protocols. While all professional sports try to figure out a way to begin playing again, most likely without fans, Dudley is confident that a plan can be worked out. “For us, it’s safety obviously first,” the former Net said. “There’s no vaccine coming this year. So what’s the difference of next year? We’re going to be in Orlando at Disney playing games or in Vegas playing games. You’re going to be in the bubble, play your games, go back to the hotel, give the fans something to watch. But us, it’s if we don’t play, then they’re going to [enact] Force Majeure. They’re going to cancel the [collective bargaining agreement]. That guaranteed contract that everybody raves about for NBA players, that’s gone for next season, I don’t care if you have $40 million, $30 million, the cap is going to be different because the [basketball-related income] is going to be [lowered] because of the TV revenue. “We’re going to be safe in this bubble because of the testing we’re going to be doing before every game. That’s why Adam Silver wants to wait another month or two to be able to sign off on it because he wants everybody in society to be able to get tests first. And second, the data will show the virus that between the ages of 19 and 35, it’s what, 0.001% that someone has died and that’s not even a professional athlete.”

Predicting the next NBA superteams – Sports Illustrated

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors face two disparate paths in the near future, and we should get a good idea of their plans both in 2020 free agency and before the 2020-21 trade deadline. The easiest route for Toronto would be to re-sign Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol this summer, or shell out up to nine figures for point guard Fred VanVleet. Toronto could also add another year or two onto Kyle Lowry’s contract–which expires after 2020-21–effectively continuing to ride their roster as currently constructed around Pascal Siakam. The Raptors aren’t a paper tiger in 2019-20. They’re legitimate contenders for the Finals, and Nick Nurse has emerged as one of the league’s premier coaches. It’s not the sexiest path forward, but it’s hard to blame Toronto if it wishes to stay the course after a Finals win in 2019 and a 46–18 record in 2019-20. Yet dispute the benefits of stability, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Masai Ujiri has something else up his sleeve. Toronto could look to largely blow up the roster before July 2021, clearing as much cap space as possible to hunt for talent next to Siakam. The Raptors could clear two max salary spots with ease by saying goodbye to Ibaka, Gasol and Lowry before the summer of 2021, with Antetokounmpo looming as the top prize. Ujiri hasn’t been afraid to make a splash before. He could follow up his coup for Kawhi with one of the greatest free agent signings in league history.

Quiet Please, I’m Pitching! Sports in the Age of No Fans – WSJ

I just think we’re going to realize soon what fans brought to the game—the energy, the applause, the rowdiness, the bored, phone-checking ambivalence of corporate ticket holders in the lower bowl. I don’t think it was a fraction of the experience; I think it was core to the whole deal. I think the moment we first hear a basketball dribbling plaintively across a floor we’re going to realize a big part of this is missing. You know who agrees with me? The TV people. And it sounds like they’re in the laboratory and getting loopy. The other day, the Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck gave an interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show in which he said his network is mulling methods to spice up the telecast, including pumping in crowd noise and the installation of…virtual fans. “They’re looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it’ll be empty,” Buck said. Buck’s comment caused a stir, and he’s probably going to get a terse, typewritten letter from the Columbia Journalism Review. Still, let’s play this out a little. These are surreal, unprecedented times, and all forms of experimentation must be explored, even mad-scientist ones with murky implications. First, I need to know if the virtual fans are going to be realistic. When I hear CGI fans, I immediately think of a stadium full of Jar-Jar Binkses. I do not want a stadium full of Jar-Jar Binkses. I want CGI fans who resemble actual humans, like me, with flab and chili dog stains on their jerseys. I want shirtless fans with hand-painted chests misspelling “MICHIGAN.” I want computer-generated fans who, midway through the third quarter, wonder if it’s time to bail and go to the parking lot. Can CGI render the appropriate look of anticipatory dread in the eyes of a Mets fan in the late innings of a close game? I’m not so sure.

Toronto is an option to host NBA games this summer: report | Offside

If the NBA returns this summer, it’ll likely be in Las Vegas or Orlando, according to multiple reports. But there is a chance it might take place in Toronto. In what most would probably consider a highly unlikely scenario, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Toronto is being considered as an option to host games. While Florida and Nevada were the main states being discussed, Haynes said in an interview with Tim and Sid on Sportsnet that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned Toronto as a possibility during a recent conference call with players. “[Silver] mentioned Toronto in that conference call too,” said Haynes. “He said Toronto is an option. He said he would like to keep the season in the States, but he said he’s not ruling out Toronto.” “Toronto was a place he said that can hold it.” Cue the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” meme, Raptors fans. On the surface, Orlando and Las Vegas would seem to make infinitely more sense for the NBA concluding its season in a centralized location without fans. For starters, it wouldn’t require the vast majority of the league having to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Canada.

Raptors Classic Podcast: Kyle Lowry scores 35 in Game 7 to send Raptors into ECF

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Host William Lou reacts to an unforgettable classic, where Kyle Lowry scored 35 points in Game 7 against the Miami Heat to advance into the Eastern Conference Finals on May 15, 2016. Three stars: Kyle Lowry, Bismack Biyombo, DeMarre Carroll Gerald Henderson Award: Joe Johnson Patrick Patterson Award: Cory Joseph Ft. Josh Hart of the Live Call-in Show

Raptors HC Nick Nurse: We Should Strive To Crown A Champion This Season | FOX Sports Radio

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke with Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show about the importance of the NBA finishing out the 2020 season and opens up about what viewers would hear if there were not fans in the stands. Coach Nurse shares his philosophy on yelling at players and breaks down which current NBA coaches would be the most competitive in a game of H-O-R-S-E!

Raptors Could be the NBA’s Next Superteam

