Top 3 Raptors – 2001-02 Season

The beginning of the end.

Vince builds a lead.

3. Alvin Williams, 11.8 pts, 5.7 ast, 1.6 stl

Alvin was not exciting nor a particularly great talent. He was just sort of there and was there for a while, which was endearing because things were rough and about to get rougher. He had the loyalty of DeRozan without the skill and got the benefit of playing when loyalty was in short supply. He was a constant in a time of change; he was the Adderall we needed. This was the year of the role player. The team made a run to end the season, snuck into the playoffs and would’ve beaten Detroit but for Corliss Williamson and Chris Childs.

2. Antonio Davis, 11.8 pts, 9.6 reb, 1.1 blk

Antonio Davis’s strengths and weaknesses were laid bare on every possession; everything in his game was a “give”. He had no secrets, no great moves, no fakes (certainly not worth falling for), and despite all that he was a consistently solid player because he went up strong and learned to shoot FTs. As a rookie he shot 64% in 1993-94 and peaked this season at 82%. He was an integral part of that late-season stronghold and the push against Detroit.

1. Vince Carter, 24.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.6 stl

He was not part of the late push or the playoffs because he was injured. Or was he? He was. I think. If he was why was he smiling? Even when losing? Leaving his deteriorating professionalism aside, when he did play hard (which was less frequent), he was still the best show in the league.