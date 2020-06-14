Top 3 Raptors – 2006-07 Season

Mikki Moore has his say.



3. Anthony Parker, 12.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 stl

One of Bryan Colangelo’s better moves. A year before Parker had a hit a game-winner over Mo Pete in a preseason game when playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv. Parker’s sweet fade, surefire jumper and sound defensive play would’ve made him a very good sixth man. But as with all Bryan Colangelo teams we had guys punching above their weight class, which resulted in post-season disappointment.

2. T.J Ford, 14 pts, 7.9 ast, 1.3 stl



Forderon. Caldeford. Whatever. This was the first season where the ever-present point guard debates started. TJ Ford was the quick guard with a hesitation move and Jose Calderon was the steady pick ‘n roll guy coming off the bench. Both were good at what they did, neither was great.

1. Chris Bosh, 22.6 pts, 10.7 reb, 2.5 ast

He was the original “we got us”. Spectacular season by all accounts except he fizzled in the playoffs against Mikki Moore. Who? Mikki Moore.