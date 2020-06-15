Morning Coffee – Mon, Jun 15

Flip. Flop. Pop.

NBA to test players and staff for coronavirus every other day before going to Orlando

The memo doesn’t say what type of testing the league will use, but sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that it is a less invasive nasal swab, and possibly much less invasive than the one that has been common so far.

Each person will then be administered another COVID-19 test every other day, as well as the two days directly before the team leaves for Walt Disney World. All teams are currently scheduled to arrive at Walt Disney World between July 7 and July 9.

The memo, which was obtained by ESPN, says players and “essential team staff” — any coaches, trainers or medical personnel who will be working with players directly, or will be part of the travel party to Orlando, Florida — will be administered both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test on June 23.

ASK IRA: Is NBA finding more questions than answers? – South Florida Sun Sentinel – South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Q: Ira, the entire world has been affected by this pandemic and all of us are trying to get used to this new “normal” in our lives. Therefore, if this year’s champions are fated to carry an asterisk, it should be to denote how much more difficult it was to reach the top. Moreover, Orlando could be a test run for some, if not most, of the 2020-21. — Gabriel, Miami.

A: Plenty has been mentioned about an asterisk, including in this space. Ultimately, that asterisk, if needed or justified, will be a matter of circumstance. If a team or a leading man is removed from competition, particularly in the playoffs, due to COVID-19, then how could it not be considered somewhat tainted? Remove Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard from the equation and it simply is not the typical level playoff playing field. Yes, players have been lost during the playoffs before, including Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson during last year’s NBA Finals. But that was game-related, not an invisible virus that the league goes into this well aware of its potential impact.

Q: So if Dwyane Wade is such an icon of Heat basketball, then why does he only train with star-level players? On top of that, Ben Simmons is likely the Heat playoff matchup on the very near horizon. How much better could Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson be, not to mention Gabe Vincent? It’s exactly this type of image that keeps me from supporting a monument of Wade at AAA. — Skip, Tampa.

A: Such are the perks of retirement, that you can do what you want, when you want, with who you want. Dwyane Wade is not a Heat employee, but he is an NBA icon free to associate with the players he chooses. And even if he still was on the Heat payroll, the NBA has changed in recent years, with players often working out and tutoring rivals. That certainly was the case when Dwyane still was under contract to the Heat. Friendship does not come by franchise, it comes by relationships. I am sure, that if a Heat player contacted Dwyane for guidance, he would offer whatever was requested. But it’s not as if he is under obligation to consider how helping another player could impact competition against the Heat. The league simply does not work that way anymore. Instead, it is about maximizing the entire talent pool, to therefore maximize the overall product. And if Micky Arison and Pat Riley and Miami-Dade want a statue of Wade alongside AmericanAirlines Arena, then there will be a monument.