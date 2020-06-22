Raptors to prepare for NBA resumption in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Toronto Raptors will prepare for a resumption of the season in Fort Myers, Fla., the team announced Monday.

Members of the club (both players and staff) who are currently residing in Toronto will depart for the United States on Monday and will remain in the Fort Myers area until they enter the bubble setting in Orlando in, presumably, early July.

Toronto will be the only NBA team holding their training camp outside of their home market due to the travel restrictions in Canada, which would force returning players to quarantine for 14 days before beginning any basketball activity. The team would then have to quarantine again after crossing back into the United States, and for what is meant to be a relatively short camp, that level of hassle logically isn’t worth it.

There will be no group workouts allowed while in Fort Myers—those will only start once the team is within the confines of Disney World. Until then, the league has stated that there will be strict protocols in place to help things progress as safely as possible.

The schedule for the remainder of the 2019–20 season is reportedly set to be released on June 25, revealing the matchups for Toronto’s eight seeding games (likely to be reflective of the difficulty of their remaining regular season schedule) as they look to ramp up for the playoffs.