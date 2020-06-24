Top 3 Raptors – 2009-10 Season

Off Rtg: 111.3 (5th of 30) Def Rtg: 113.2 (30th of 30)



3. Jose Calderon, 12.8 pts, 8.9 ast, 2.1 TO



Somewhere after Calderon/Ford and somewhere before Calderon/Lowry were the Calderon/Jack debates. Jose’s clap defense made him a top defensive player on this team.

2. Andrea Bargnani, 17.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.2 ast



What’s hard to spot in that respectable statline is that his defensive play might have been the worst in the league. One of the hotly discussed topics that season was how many rebounds “fall” to Bargnani as opposed to him fighting for them.

1. Chris Bosh, 22.7 pts, 10 reb reb, 2.5 ast



We knew he was gone well before the season ended and the reporters even stopped asking him questions about it. We weren’t even mad he left, just tired.