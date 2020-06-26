Raptors schedule released, will open season against the Lakers

The NBA has released the Toronto Raptors’ schedule when basketball returns.

It’s not easy, with the Raptors having gone 7-8 against the eight teams in the first half of the 2019-20 season. Toronto only won the season series against the 76ers (2-1), Magic (3-0), and Lakers (1-0). The Raptors have not yet beaten the Bucks, Heat, Nuggets, or Grizzlies, though they also have not yet played the Grizzlies. Regardless, it’s a good, tough schedule for the Raptors to work their way back into shape.

The Raptors currently sit 6.5 games below first place and 3.0 games above third place in the East. The Raptors are guaranteed a playoff spot, but they could mathematically fall all the way to sixth in the East. So the remainder of the regular season is a little bit more than a warm-up.

All the games will take place in August, and the playoffs are scheduled to begin on August 18. The NBA’s return is close.