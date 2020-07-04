Top 3 Raptors – 2012-13 Season

Off Rtg: 105.9 (13th of 30) Def Rtg: 107.5 (22nd of 30)

3. Rudy Gay, 19.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.8 ast



Bryan Colangelo called time on Jose Calderon’s Toronto career while swinging for the fences. The Grizzlies received Ed Davis, Austin Daye, Tayshaun Prince and a second round pick. The Raptors got Rudy Gay and Hamed Haddadi, and the Pistons received Calderon. Gay was the first credible wing the Raptors had since Tracy McGrady, though the value of this trade was realized much later when the infamous Kings trade happened.

2. Amir Johnson, 10 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.4 blk



In the discussion of best Raptors power forwards of all-time Serge Ibaka is the likely winner. But after that it’s Amir Johnson (not Antonio Davis) who was the proverbial heart and soul of the team and slogged through multiple injuries over his career while playing for terrible teams. Cheers to Amir.

1. DeMar DeRozan, 18.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast



Played and started in all 82 games. At this point in his career there was an outside chance that he’d turn into something special but even then there were big questions about his outside shooting.