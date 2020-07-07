Behind the Scenes of Raptors Culture: FOCO

Adam: That’s an amazing story to hear, Matt. Thanks for sharing! Anthony – one of your best product categories are bobbleheads. Why do you feel bobbleheads have become so popular of late?

Anthony: Before I even started here, I didn’t even realize there was a bobblehead market. I worked with the New York Mets prior to joining FOCO and knew about the stadium giveaways. On certain days like the “Star Wars Day”, there would be a line up off the subway to pick up a limited edition bobblehead and when I interviewed with Matt, we were talking about the bobbleheads and I asked, “Oh, like the stadium giveaways?” and he said, “No, it’s completely different.”

To be in the office and see how they actually make the bobbleheads, it’s not just a cheap piece of plastic. The base is sturdy, the details are absolutely insane. I remember one of my first events where we did Comic Con in New York City and there was this glass case with this batman bobblehead with Bane breaking Batman over his knee and Batman’s head bobbled at the knee. I remember the detail on Bane’s biceps, the colours on his cape – it was such a different level of detail.

Being in the FOCO office and seeing how bobbleheads are made, seeing designers going back and forth with the factory and making adjustments to make the bobblehead closely resemble the players.

With our bobblehead business growing, we’re able to offer fair price points and that has helped us out a lot. A lot of people are used to the stadium giveaways, but with FOCO, the details that you’ll get in a bobblehead are insane.

Once people actually get their first bobblehead and see how good it is, they definitely come back for more. A part of my job is to get that first bobblehead in their hands and they’ll keep coming back to add more to their collection.