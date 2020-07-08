Top 3 Raptors – 2013-14 Season

Off Rtg: 108.8 (10th of 30) Def Rtg: 105.3 (10th of 30)

3. Jonas Valanciunas, 11.3 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.9 blk



One of the most consistent Raptors of all-time. JV incrementally improved each year and came to be a dependable source of production for years. His improvement curve was just never steep, it was slow and gradual, much like himself.

2. Kyle Lowry, 17.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 7.4 ast



Even though this was still the “disgruntled” Lowry unhappy with his time in Houston and ready for a new start, he finally managed to put the point guard debates to bed once and for all.

1. DeMar DeRozan, 22.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.0 ast



At this point in his career we were still thinking that he maaaaayyyy have a trajectory to be an all-time great if he could sort out his handles and jumper.