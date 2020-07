Host Samson Folk brings on his buddy, his pal, Louis Zatzman to talk basketball.

3:00 – What is Potential?

10:22 – Clutch Time

19:48 – Pascal’s Pick n’ Roll

24:04 – Halfcourt ‘O’

28:32 – Top 15 Point Guards

1:00:50 – Twitter Questions

