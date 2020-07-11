Top 3 Raptors – 2014-15 Season

Off Rtg: 111.0 (4th of 30) Def Rtg: 107.7 (25th of 30)



3. Jonas Valanciunas, 12 pts, 8.7 reb, 0.5 ast, 1.2 blk



He edges out the high-scoring Lou Williams a Mike James impression. JV has been the most consistent Raptors center (Gasol’s tenure isn’t long enough) and you can argue that he was the jack of all trades and master of none. Except assists, he never quite sorted out his passing game.

2. Kyle Lowry, 17.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.8 ast



The late bloomer blooms. The year when Lowry shed his problem child perception and showed that he is a legitimate and dependable starter in the league.

1. DeMar DeRozan, 20.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.5 ast

His game has not experienced radical change from then to now. The fundamentals are the same: draw contact and live at the line, preference for the mid-range over the three, preference to not facilitate and rather score, and absolutely limited by his lack of long-range shooting. Still, perhaps the most productive Raptor ever in absolute terms (Bosh being the other one).