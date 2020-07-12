Top 3 Raptors – 2015-16 Season

PTS/G: 102.7 (14th of 30) Opp PTS/G: 98.2 (3rd of 30)

3. Jonas Valanciunas, 12.8 pts, 9.1 reb, 0.7 ast



One of JV’s positive traits was that he never let the occasion bother him. Possibly because when growing up he didn’t “feel” the playoff/regular season dichotomy so it was all the same to him.

2. DeMar DeRozan, 23.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 4 ast



The contrast between his regular season and post-season play was again stark, but this was a season which by all accounts lived up to expectations as the Raptors for the first time won two playoff rounds.

1. Kyle Lowry, 21.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.4 ast



It was now clear that he was the “heart and soul” of the team.